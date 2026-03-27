Push to boost Māori enrolment as roll campaign gets underway

More than 560,000 Māori voters are being asked to check they’re enrolled and decide how they want to vote in this year’s election, as a nationwide campaign gets underway under tighter rules.

Enrolment packs outlining the Māori Electoral Option are now being rolled out by the Electoral Commission, prompting voters to check whether they are on the Māori roll or the general roll, and decide if they want to change.

Until March 2023, you were only able to switch rolls within four months, once every five or six years after the census.

Enrolment packs will be sent out from Monday to about 562,000 voters, informing them which roll they are on and how to change rolls.

For the commission’s Chief Advisor Māori, Hone Matthews, the campaign is about getting information out early, before deadlines close in.

“Koia tēnei ko te whakatairanga te whakarewatanga mai o te kōwhiringa pōti Māori hei te Mane e tū mai nei… kua tukuna atu ngā mōki puka reta ki ngā uri Māori kua tohua he uri Māori rātou,” he says.

“Mā rātou anō ēnā e tohu te rārangi hiahia nei e rātou, mō rātou whānau nē?” he says, meaning it is for each person and their whānau to decide which roll suits them.

Te wā whakatau

That decision, whether to be on the Māori roll or general roll, determines which electorate a person votes in.

If voters want to switch, they must do it by midnight, 6 August.

After that, the system locks in.

From 7 August through to election day on 7 November, Māori who are already enrolled cannot change rolls.

Any request made in that period will be held and processed after the election.

Ngā panonitanga nui

The tighter timeframe sits alongside wider electoral reforms passed in late 2025, led by Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith.

One of the biggest changes is that voters must now be enrolled before advance voting begins.

That means you can no longer enrol and vote at the same time during the election period.

Chief Electoral Officer Karl Le Quesne says people need to be organised earlier.

“Get enrolled, update your details by fourth of October. That means it’ll go much quicker for you in the voting place, and there’ll be fewer special votes.”

Advance voting begins on 26 October, meaning enrolment must be sorted before then.

Matthews says the shift is a significant one in practice.

“Kāore anō e taea te tangata ki te rēhita, ki te pōti hoki i te wā o te pōtitanga,” he says, meaning people will no longer be able to enrol and vote during the election period.

“E mea ana, rēhitatia i mua i te whā o Oketopa,” he says.

He raru ki tai

The changes have also raised concerns about who could be left out.

The Electoral Commission says it is expecting high numbers of special votes again this election, which take significantly longer to process than standard votes.

At the same time, the earlier cut-off could disproportionately affect Māori and younger voters, who are more likely to enrol closer to election day.

Last year, as the reforms were being introduced, the Government’s own Regulatory Impact Statement warned that Māori, Asian, Pasifika and younger voters were more likely to cast special votes or enrol during the voting period.

The RIS also noted setting an earlier enrolment deadline will increase the administrative requirements for Māori to exercise their voting rights under Article 3 of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the Treaty of Waitangi.

This raised concerns that advice warning of impacts on Māori turnout was not fully taken on board when the reforms were introduced.

The Government has rejected those concerns, saying the changes are needed to stop election results taking longer and longer to finalise.

Ko te mea nui kia rēhita te tangata

The Commission is ramping up efforts to get people enrolled earlier.

That includes mobile enrolment pop-ups in regional areas, enrolment hubs in main centres closer to the deadline, and a new community fund to support grassroots outreach.

Digital reminders will also be ramped up, with more texts and emails being sent directly to voters.

But Matthews says one of the clearest signs someone needs to act is simple.

“Mehemea kāore he mōki puka reta kua tono atu ki a koe, kāore anō koe kia rēhita,” he says.

That means checking details, updating addresses, or enrolling for the first time.

“Koinei ko te wā me whakatika,” he says.

He kōwhiringa, he mana

More than 562,069 Māori are currently enrolled to vote, with just over half (54%) on the Māori roll.

That split helps determine how many Māori electorates exist, seven for the 2026 election, alongside 64 general electorates.

For Matthews, the message comes back to timing as much as choice.

“Kei a tātou te mana,” he says.

Ngā mea matua

Key things to know for the 2026 election:

• If you want to change between the Māori roll and general roll, you must do it by midnight, 6 August

• After 6 August, you cannot change rolls until after the election

• You must be enrolled by 4 October to vote easily in the election

• You can no longer enrol and vote at the same time during advance voting

• Advance voting starts 26 October, election day is 7 November

If you don’t receive your Māori Electoral Option pack by April 11th:

• You are likely not enrolled, or your details are out of date

• You should check or update your details at vote.nz

• You can enrol online or request a form by calling 0800 36 76 56

How to change your roll:

• Go online to vote.nz

• Return the form in your enrolment pack

• Fill out a new enrolment form