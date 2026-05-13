AFL launches fund aimed at recruiting and retaining more Indigenous Australian players

(Starting from top left) Latrelle Pickett, Lawson Humphries, Jack Ison, Bobby Hill, Toby Bedford, Jy Simpkin, Arthur Jones, Bradley Hill, Malakai Champion, Karl Amon, Jade Gresham, Rhyan Mansell and Wayne Milera during the 2026 Sir Doug Nicholls Round Launch at Marvel Stadium. Photo: James Wiltshire/AFL Photos via Getty Images.

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The AFL has made a commitment to increase the number of Indigenous players in the game, and will be using First Nations language names for several teams ahead of Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

Sir Doug Nicholls Round celebrates the First Nations people within the game and this year will run across games held in Round 10 and 11.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon announced a First Nations Impact Fund would use royalties from Sir Doug Nicholls Round merchandise to deliver initiatives in partnership with AFL clubs that support the growth and engagement of Indigenous people in the game.

He said while last year there were nine Indigenous players drafted into the men’s competiton, at the same time 11 Indigenous players were de-listed.

“So it’s not just about identifying [Indigenous players], its about when the players are on the list, how can we make sure Indigenous players stay on the lists as long as any other player.”

Dillon said different opportunities would be useful for different players, “so the more opportunities we have the better.”

He also said including an Indigenous player on every teams roster was one option was under consideration.

The AFL First Nations Impact Fund will be aligned to the AFL’s First Nations Strategy which includes the goal of having 111 First Nations players in the top tier of Australian rules by 2030.

There are 62 AFL players who identify as First Nations this season and 20 in the AFLW.

St Kilda Player Bradley Hill said former AFL players such as Eddie Betts and Michael ‘Sonny’ Walters would likely be able to provide some direction in what sorts of initiatives could work.

“They’re doing a lot in that area,” he said.

“Sonny Walters, he’s over there in WA, he’ll even pick up the boys and get them to training, little things like that.”

Hill’s footy and personal story is told in the artwork on St Kilda’s jumper for Sir Doug Nicholls round.

It was designed by 11-year-old Noongar-Yamatji artist Jed Bennell.

AFL General Manager First Nations and Inclusion Taryn Lee said through strong partnerships with the AFL clubs, targeted initiatives could “not only grow First Nations participation, but strengthen connection to culture and community, and create more supported pathways into our game.”

Ex-Footscray and Brisbane player Michael ‘Magic’ McLean has been named as the 2026 Sir Doug Nicolls Round honouree.

Known for his brilliance on the field, McLean played 183 games across his career with Footscray and Brisbane, finishing his career as a two-time Club Champion at the Brisbane Bears.

McLean also won All Australian selection at the 1988 Bicentennial Carnival, was named in the Indigenous Team of the Century in 2005, and coached the Indigenous All Stars from 2003-2007.

McLean’s contribution to Australian Rules Football extends beyond his on-field achievements, playing a pivotal role in advancing anti-racism in the AFL.

Sir Doug Nicholls Round begins in Brisbane on Thursday 14 May with the Brisbane Lions hosting Geelong at the Gabba, before the annual Marn Grook game between the Sydney Swans and Collingwood.

All 18 clubs and AFL umpires will wear specially designed uniforms recognising First Nations culture, six have chosen to adopt an Indigenous language name, and ground signage will feature First Nations symbols and flags at all AFL matches across the two weeks.

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