Te reo Māori champion Rauru Broughton honoured with Te Matoe o te Reo award

West Coast te reo Māori champions were honoured at Te Matoe o te Reo in New Plymouth, including Rauru Broughton for his lifelong work in language revitalisation

Eight Māori language exponents from Te Tai Hauāuru have been honoured for their contributions to the language at the closing of Te Matoe o te Reo.

Furthermore, the award was a chance to acknowledge the works of Rauru Broughton for the decades of service to language revitalisation and his work with Māori radio.

Commonly referred to as Pāpā Rauru by his relations across the West Coast, he says the award is a testament to the commitment of his people to te reo Māori.

“E rongo ana au i te kaha ora haere o tō tātou reo. Koia nei te āhuatanga, kaua ki te tohu rawa, he tohu anō te tohu. Engari ko te tohu o roto i to tohu e kōrero ana mō te tupu nunui, te tupu roroa me te pihi ake o te reo i roto i ēnei rā.”

The awards were developed by Te Mātāwai to acknowledge those who remain committed to ensuring te reo Māori is thriving within the region.

Aroha Broughton-Pue, wearing the korowai of the top women's prize at Te Matatini, led Ngā Purapura o Te Tai Hauāuru and composed their performance with her dad Rauru Broughton. (Te Korimako o Taranaki)

Te Mātāwai representative, Hohepa Issac-Sharland, says despite any reservations the recipients may have for the awards, it is a chance for the community to celebrate their works.

“E kore pea rātou e whakaae he tauira pai rātou mō te rahi engari kei te mahi te mahi, kāhore he hangai e tua atu i te whakapau i tō kaha mō te oranga o te reo otirā mō te aroha i tō tātou reo.”

Ngā mahi whakarauora reo

Rauru Broughton, son of the well-known Ngāti Ruanui tohunga, Ruka Broughton, has spent his life revitalising te reo Māori.

Furthermore, his work in the broadcasting sector as a stalwart for Māori radio has been a platform to revitalise the language, reaching audiences around the country, including through work with Te Ūpoko o te Ika and, more recently, with Te Korimako o Taranaki.

He says his love for the language is like that of the senses, something that was instilled in him from birth.

However, in order for the language to still survive, it requires the on-going dedication and devotion to its survival.

“He mahi nui tonu kei mua i te aroaro he whāingai whakatupuranga te mahi, ana mā tēnā whakatupuranga, mā tēnā whakatupuranga, ka tino toiora, ka tino pakari te ora o tō tātou reo.”

However, for Issac-Sharland, the event Te Matoe o te Reo is an opportunity to redevelop that devotion to the language, ensuring its longevity.

“Kia tipu anō tērā hari me te koa i te mea te nui o te wā he nui ngā taumahatanga ki runga i a tātou katoa e kore whai wā ki te āta hā me te āta rongo i ngā hua o ngā mahi e mahi nei tātou, engari koinā pea te whakahirahira o Te Matoe o te Reo.”

Furthermore, Broughton challenges Māori further to support the revitalisation and growth of the language.

“Ki mātaara tātou te iwi me te tino maanki i te reo ana whangaia, whangaia, ki tupu noa ia ki tēnei ao mō te ake tonu atu.”