Human rights concerns raised over death in custody of 25-year-old Aboriginal man in Darwin

After displaying signs of laboured breathing in the police vehicle, officers began CPR before the Aboriginal man was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital. Source: AAP / Darren England/AAPImage

This article was first published by NITV in Australia

Human rights group Amnesty International say they are deeply concerned by the death in custody an Aboriginal man in Darwin.

The 25-year-old was arrested by NT Police in Darwin’s northern suburbs last Tuesday night.

He was placed in the rear cage of a police vehicle, where he was later found to be experiencing breathing difficulties before being taken to Royal Darwin Hospital where he later died.

“No one should be at risk of dying simply because they have had an interaction with police,” a spokesperson for Amnesty International said.

“For First Nations people in Australia, this fear remains very real.”

What happened?

Around 8:40pm laast Tuesday night, NT Police responded to reports of an alleged assault at the Tiwi Gardens Retirement Village in Darwin’s northern suburbs.

At a press conference on Tuesday, NT Police Assistant Commissioner Peter Malley told the ABC police attended the scene and located a man who was arrested “without incident”.

The man was secured in the rear cage of a police vehicle.

“I’ve actually watched the body-worn video of the whole incident and there’s no resistance from the gentleman, there’s no force used by police,” Assistant Commissioner Malley said.

“He’s handcuffed to the front and he’s lifted and placed into the cage. Very gentle.”

A short time later the man was observed to have laboured breathing and paramedics were contacted while officers began CPR.

St John Ambulance members attended and conveyed the man to Royal Darwin Hospital where he was later declared deceased at 10:10 pm.

“The formal cause of death is yet to be determined and the deceased is yet to be formally identified,” a spokesperson for NT Police said.

NT Police are investigating the death with oversight from the Professional Standards Command.

They will also provide a report for the NT Coroner before a mandatory coronal inquest is conducted.

Calls for independent investigation

Amnesty International is calling for a fully independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Amnesty International has grave concerns about the independence of the investigation into this death, particularly where police are involved in investigating deaths that occur during police custody or operations,” a spokesperson said.

“This death is not an isolated incident.

“It forms part of a broader pattern where First Nations people are disproportionately impacted by policing, incarceration and deaths in custody across Australia.”

By Emma Kellaway of NITV