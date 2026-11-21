In December 2023, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Chair Bayden Barber used limestone boulders to block the Tiakitai Rd vehicle entrance to Waimārama Beach. Photo / Warren Buckland

Ngāti Kahungunu has hit out at Hastings District Council over its decision to go back to the drawing board on tighter vehicle restrictions at Waimārama Beach, east of Hastings.

On Wednesday, Mayor Wendy Schollum used her casting vote to oppose a proposal to extend the existing vehicle restrictions along the full length of the beach, allowing only permitted ATVs, sending the issue back for further consultation.

Currently, vehicles are banned from about 1km of the beach between 8 am and 8 pm from Labour Weekend until the end of April.

The council has consulted on beach access on and off since December 2023, but councillors were split down the middle on the current proposal.

A spokesperson for Ngāti Kahungunu said they were disappointed the council had ignored the Waimārama Working Group’s solution after hearing from eight submitters, seven in support of the group’s recommendation to extend the vehicle ban.

The working group includes marae, residents, fishing interests, landowners, Waimārama civil defence, fire brigade and surf lifesaving.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi chair and Working Group member Bayden Barber said the group had worked with council officers and engaged as a community on this issue.

“No one got exactly what they wanted but were instead willing to make compromises for the greater good of the community.

“It really baffles me that the council wants to take this in a different direction after all the time and effort we, in good faith, invested into a shared community outcome.”

Schollum said the council had genuinely appreciated the work the Waimārama Working Group had put in.

“They’ve worked hard to find a compromise between people with very different views, and that work hasn’t been wasted,” she said.

“But consultation is about more than counting how many people ticked support or oppose.

“Views were closely divided, and even among those who supported the proposal, some wanted changes. Others who opposed it still wanted better enforcement or more targeted restrictions.

“We need to consider what people actually told us, not just the numbers.”

Disputes over vehicle access at Waimārama Beach have been ongoing, with growing concerns about the safety of beachgoers – particularly children and the elderly – as vehicle numbers and dangerous behaviour have increased.

In December 2023, Barber placed large limestone boulders at the end of Tiakitai Rd, blocking a vehicle route onto the beach. He said at the time he had acted after months of debate and meetings, and pressed for a complete vehicle ban.

Waimārama Marae chair Dr Jeremy Tātere Macleod said the community had done the hard work asked of it by the council.

“We found common ground where there had been division, and we put forward a practical solution.

“Council had an opportunity to show leadership and back its community. Instead, it has chosen more uncertainty, more delays and more consultation. Waimārama deserves better.”

Working Group chair Sophie Siers said it was disappointing to see councillors overturn the outcome of a process in which the community had come together to address a long-standing and emotive local issue.

“There is no easy solution to this problem, but the working group’s solution was a way forward. It was only a trial, to be monitored over the summer of 2026/27, with a full review and assessment post-summer. This decision essentially leaves the community in limbo again.”

Barber claimed 80% of the submitters based in Waimārama had been in support of the working group’s recommendations.

“We know our community, we know our beach, and we are tired of waiting for Council to take action. Councillors are elected to make decisions, not kick cans down the road.”

He said what he saw at Wednesday’s meeting was a ”complete lack of leadership and a failure to recognise and acknowledge community solutions”.

Officers are expected to report back to council in February 2027.

LDR is a local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.