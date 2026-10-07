Every $1 invested in youth work creates $12.69 in social value, new report finds

$1 in youth work creates $12.69 in social value, a new report shows

New research estimates every $1 invested in youth work creates $12.69 in social value, amounting to $1.72 billion over 12 months across Aotearoa.

The report, Te Pūrongo Whakaweawe o te Mahi Taiohi – Telling the Story of Youth Work through Social Return on Investment, was produced by Hands for Impact for Ara Taiohi and launched on Wednesday at an event hosted by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro at Government House in Wellington.

It examined the changes young people experience through youth work and put an estimated dollar value on those outcomes.

“Most New Zealanders will have a picture of youth workers playing games or taking young people on camps,” says Ara Taiohi chief executive Jane Zintl MNZM.

“This research shows the real value being created in those moments which can change lives and outcomes positively forever.”

Technical expert Georgia Richards from Hands for Impact says the analysis measures the investment in youth work against the value of the changes experienced by young people.

“We compare what’s invested with the estimated value of the changes experienced by taiohi (youth). We then translate those changes into dollar terms, so we can show how much social value youth work helps create.”

The research identified 12 material outcomes, including stronger relationships and belonging, reduced risk of suicidal harm, expanded education and employment pathways, and greater ability for young people to shape their own lives.

Ihorangi Reweti-Peters, 19 (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Tahu-Ngāti Whaoa, Ngāti Kahungunu). Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

State abuse survivor and advocate Ihorangi Reweti Peters, the connection he experienced with social workers are important.

“I think the impact that youth work has had on my life has been amazing. It has provided an opportunity for me to be able to share my experiences to help create the change that is needed”

He recognises the value of the youth work provided to many rangatahi and is hopeful that the research will bring about some positive change.

“It has strengthened my identity and sense of belonging through the support that multiple youth workers over the course of my early life” he said

The findings come as Government funding specifically allocated to youth development is budgeted at $16.6 million for 2026/27, including $13.7 million for youth development services.

“Too often, youth work is seen as a bonus, rather than essential,” says Zintl.

“But at a time when young people are facing multiple and increasingly complex challenges, we need to invest in what we know works. That means not only investing in crisis-response, but also in youth work.”

Ara Taiohi is calling for greater and sustained investment in youth work, saying youth workers need the time and resources to build the trusted relationships behind the reported social return.