At their final forum for 2026, iwi chairs have laid out their expectations and hopes for the incoming government

Hundreds gathered at Waiwhetū Marae in Lower Hutt as the final National Iwi Chairs Forum of 2026 got underway.

With special votes still to be counted and coalition negotiations shaping the next government, the make-up of the incoming government remains front of mind for iwi leaders.

Ngāti Pāoa chair Herearoha Skipper says she hopes the incoming government will uphold its responsibilities under Te Tiriti o Waitangi, reflecting on what she describes as a difficult past three years.

“We need to see real results from those relationships, from their responsibilities to give effect to Te Tiriti. Ensure that our people are recognised as a treaty partner, not a stakeholder, not just a part of a community – but actually in partnership because what is good for Māori is good for everyone.”

She says doing so would prevent future governments and agencies from treating their relationship with iwi as a tick-box exercise or paying lip service to partnership.

For Te Rūnanga-a-Iwi o Ngāpuhi chair Mane Tahere, recent comments from NZ First MP and Minister Shane Jones about the iwi’s Treaty settlement process have raised concerns.

Jones has pledged that, if NZ First returns to government, legislation would be introduced within its first 100 days to force a single commercial settlement for Ngāpuhi.

Tahere says Ngāpuhi has waited long enough for a settlement.

“I āta werawera te taringa e tatari ai i tēnei mea te whakatau kerēme o Ngāpuhi. Nō reira taku īnoi ki a rātou me āta whakarongo ki a mātou o Ngāpuhi.”

Ngāi Tahu chair Justin Tipa says the incoming government must be prepared to work with iwi and move beyond political polarisation.

Tipa says outgoing ministers should work with iwi rather than leave them behind, and hopes the next government will continue to work alongside iwi for the benefit of the country.

“Ko ngā minita e wehe ana i tēnei kāwanatanga me ō rātou whakaaro he pai ake pea kia mahi ngātahi ki ngā iwi – kia kaua e tuku ki raro i te pahi kia wīrahia e te pahi. Nō reira ko tāku e manako nei, ko tāku e tōmina nei, ahakoa ngā tai o te kāwanatanga, ka aro mai rātou ki te mahi ngātahi ki ngā iwi o te motu, mo te painga o Aotearoa whānui.”

The National Iwi Chairs Forum brings together iwi chairs, executives and representatives from across the country to discuss shared priorities and issues facing Māori.

With a new government taking shape, iwi leaders say the relationship between iwi and the Crown will remain a key focus.

The forum continues until Wednesday.