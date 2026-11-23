A UN human rights expert warns New Zealand is on a “path of regression” over Indigenous rights, cautioning that the previous government’s rollback of its Treaty of Waitangi commitments is undermining the nation’s international prestige.

UN Special Rapporteur Albert Barume, who previously challenged the Regulatory Standards Act, told Te Ao Māori News during a private visit to Tāmaki Makaurau that New Zealand has shifted from a global model of Indigenous partnership to a country actively eroding its own standing.

He is no stranger to New Zealand’s affairs.

In 2025, Barume outlined his concerns about the Regulatory Standards bill in a formal letter to the Coalition Government, warning it would contravene the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

ACT defended the legislation, which passed into law that same year, sending its own missive to the UN calling the letter “presumptive, condescending, and wholly misplaced.”

Barume did not resile from his warning.

Politicisation of Indigenous rights

He said other nations once held New Zealand up as a global benchmark for Indigenous rights. Barume recalled his own excitement when tasked alongside other international experts with developing an action plan for New Zealand to implement UNDRIP.

“Nothing is perfect, and I’m not saying things are perfect here, but the existence of the Treaty, the way New Zealand as a state has progressively engaged the Māori people on the issue, it’s something Indigenous people used to come here to learn from. Even on the international scene, there was a sign of prestige. We were so excited. We were praising New Zealand.”

That standing altered in 2025, he said.

“And I said this when I went to Wellington. I met some government officials. I really did say that I’m having difficulties understanding why New Zealand is undermining its international prestige. New Zealand is on a path of regression.”

Having just completed a mission in Australia, Barume delivered a clear message to both nations: indigenous rights must not become a political football.

“I think indigenous rights should not be politicised. Really, let me repeat: indigenous rights should not be politicised. They cannot depend on a political programme; they are fundamental rights built on self-determination. I think each country, including yours, should find a way to protect them.”

Dr Pita Sharples at the United Nations. Photo: United Nations.

Former Māori Affairs Minister Sir Pita Sharples announced the National-led government’s support for UNDRIP in 2010. However, successive governments have failed to establish a binding implementation plan.

Barume said his role is to help states view UNDRIP as an opportunity to reconcile painful histories surrounding how modern nations were established on indigenous lands.

“States have not grasped that,” Barume said. “It is a chance for new generations—both indigenous and non-indigenous young people—to set a new path together grounded in mutual respect, rights, and equality.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been approached for comment.