Six years after a major pay equity deal, NZEI Te Riu Roa is testing whether the Ministry of Education still has to keep pay fair.

Supporters of union members and teacher aides gathered outside the Employment Court in Wellington this morning.

They held signs reading ‘Respect us, Value us’ ‘pay us’ and Together for pay equity’.

They rallied and chanted for fair pay equity for teacher aides across Aotearoa ahead of today’s hearing.

Inside, NZEI Te Riu Roa is back in court six years after teacher aides won a major pay equity deal to fix years of low pay, only to have it cancelled.

That 2020 agreement was reached on 27 May 2020 between NZEI Te Riu Roa and the Ministry of Education for around 22,000 teacher aides.

Under the deal teacher aides received a $348 million five-year funding package from the then Labour-led government.

For Mt Cook School tumuaki Adrianne McAllister, who has 12 teacher aides on staff, the lift brought an immediate sense of recognition.

“We saw an immediate feeling that they’re valued,”

“I mean, this is valuable work, and it’s really important that we make sure that they feel that we are so grateful for them.”

But the 2020 deal was binned last year.

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden previously said the Equal Pay Act was not working as intended.

After two days of urgency the Equal Pay Amendment Act 2025 was passed. It moved the threshold for a “female-dominated” workforce from 60 per cent to 70 per cent, blocked new claims for 10 years after a settlement, restricted role comparisons outside a worker’s own industry or sector, and let employers discontinue or opt out of multi-employer claims.

According to NZEI Te Riu Roa, around 90,000 education professionals, including teacher aides, speech language therapists, early childhood teachers, and librarians had live pay equity claims wiped out overnight.

Māori make up 19 percent of the sector.

Why the pay equity rules are back in the spotlight

Teacher aides and union members hold placards outside the Employment Court in Wellington this morning. Photo: NZEI Te Riu Roa

The union and Education ministry are back in the Employment Court today because the union is challenging whether the ministry still has an ongoing obligation to ensure teacher aides receive pay equity despite the last year’s changes.

The Court will also decide whether the Employment Relations Authority holds the power to rule on fair pay for teacher aides.

The hearing follows last Thursday’s High Court ruling that the Equal Pay Amendment Act 2025 is inconsistent with the right to freedom from sex discrimination under the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act.

High Court judge Justice Paul Radich found the 2025 changes treat women in female-dominated jobs differently than workers in gender-balanced or male-dominated roles, leaving them at a disadvantage without a justified reason.

“The documents, viewed as a whole, show that the main driver was fiscal,” 1News reported.

“More proportionate changes could have been used to achieve a pay equity system that was more robust workable and sustainable.

“The measures may achieve the Budget savings that the lead-in papers estimated, but they are not proportionate to the stated objectives.”

At the same time, Justice Radich rejected claims that passing the law under urgency without consultation breached basic fairness or people’s right to go to court.

A declaration of inconsistency does not strike down or cancel the law, which means the amended Equal Pay Act remains in force.

NZEI Te Riu Roa says that’s why it is asking the Employment Court to clarify what obligations still apply for teacher aides right now.

Teacher aides still hopeful

Tumuaki Adrienne McAllister at Mount Cook School in Wellington. Photo: Mt Cook School Wellington.

Ally Kingi, a teacher aide and NZEI Te Riu Roa national member leader, says that deal felt like a turning point.

“When we achieved pay equity for teacher aides and other support staff in schools in 2020, there was a universal feeling that our work was finally being recognised and valued properly.”

Instead, she says the coalition government’s legislation barred them from raising a new claim for 10 years and scrapped their right to review the earlier settlement.

“We trusted that agreement would be honoured,”

Adding that with reviews stalled, teacher aide pay has slipped behind by about 17 per cent in some cases.

At Mount Cook Kura in Wellington, McAllister says her school relies on two groups of teacher aides, those supporting learning and those working directly with tamariki.

“If they weren’t here, we wouldn’t be able to do our job. It’s as simple as that,”

“They are an amazing part of our community and our ākonga and our whānau and our kaiako all rely on them.”

McAllister says the school puts about $180,000 a year into keeping teacher aides on without extra support from its operations grant, paying them the living wage rather than what the government provides.

“Pay equity and, you know, paying wāhine for the hard work they do is just a win-win for everyone,”

She hopes the judges recognise employers have an ongoing obligation to value women’s work fairly, and urges the coalition government, the Minister of Education, and the Ministry of Education to ensure women across all sectors receive pay equity so they can survive and thrive.

Kingi says the Employment Court’s decision will set a key legal precedent for workers and employers across Aotearoa.

Te Ao Māori News has approached the Ministry of Education and the Minister of Education for comment, and will update this story when they respond