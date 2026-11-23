The site of the fatal landslide on Mauao. Photo / Ayla Yeoman

The remediation budget for slip-hit Mauao/Mount Maunganui has been halved to about $13.1 million as Tauranga’s council slashes costs before the incoming rates cap.

On January 22, a storm caused 42 landslides on the mountain, including one that crashed into the Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park, killing six people.

The maunga, campground and damaged Mount Hot Pools have been closed since, with on-and-off closures of the Pilot Bay boat ramp and Adams Ave. The Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service building recently reopened.

In a Tauranga City Council meeting on November 10, councillors agreed to cut the remaining budget for remediation work in the area from $26,245,000 to $13,122,500.

Recovery manager Charlie Rahiri. Photo / Tauranga City Council

Recovery manager Charlie Rahiri told Local Democracy Reporting this would not impact the goal to partially reopen walking tracks on Mauao this summer.

“Work on remediating walking track slips is well underway and on track.

“Any reopening will prioritise safety and is likely to be partial in nature.”

The budget cut comes as council staff were asked to find $200m in savings across several major capital projects over three years.

The Local Government (Rates Capping) Amendment Bill passed its first reading in September. It would require councils to cap annual rates increases at 4% per capita.

Councils would have to consider the cap in their long-term plans from July, before it becomes mandatory in 2029.

Staff recommended the Mauao budget be reduced by 50% to save $13.1m across the financial years between 2028 and 2030.

Their report said the works would slow down and future development opportunities and slip remediation works would be deferred.

Rahiri said the council was still committed to remediation but wanted staff to investigate costs more fully, as well as external funding opportunities.

“We are currently engaged in a conversation with the community on the future of the Mauao Precinct, and therefore any funding decisions about those facilities are still to be considered.”

The council is seeking community feedback about options for the Mauao recreation reserve and Pilot Quay area – the Mauao Precinct. It includes the hot pools, holiday park and boat ramp.

The state of the Mount Hot Pools. Photo / Ayla Yeoman

The council, with the Mauao Trust, iwi and hapū, Bay Venues and Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service, was exploring options for the future of this area.

This engagement did not include decisions about reopening walking tracks.

A survey asks questions such as how people have previously used and experienced the precinct, what they want its future to look like and whether the activities and amenities should be retained, enhanced or reimagined.

Mauao recovery community update meetings will be held at Huria Marae in Brookfield on November 24, Hungahungatoroa Marae in Matapihi on November 26, Club Mount Maunganui on November 30 and at the new Tauranga library on Willow St on December 9.

Public feedback closes on December 14.

Council and Bay Venues receive $2.4m in insurance payments

Meanwhile, the council has recovered $550,000 from insurance for loss of profits from the holiday park since January’s storm.

A council Official Information Act response to Local Democracy Reporting in September said it had made a claim for $1.1m for the loss of holiday park profits.

The council sought $900,000 for loss of profit from the Mount Hot Pools, operated by council-controlled organisation Bay Venues. It received $450,000.

A specific claim for material damage had not been made at that point, but the council received $1.4m towards a future claim for the holiday park and hot pools.

The holiday park lost about $1.55m in profits as at August, and Bay Venues chief executive Chad Hooker confirmed the hot pools had lost an estimated $1.2m.

“We expect this to be covered by our business interruption insurance, with $450,000 already received,” he said.

The council had spent about $6.68m on its landslide response and recovery as of September 30. In October, it approved another $3.5m, taking forecast operational costs to $10.5m.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.