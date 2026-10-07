Houkura says Government voting rights ban unfairly targets Māori participation

Auckland’s Independent Māori Statutory Board has hit back at the Government over moves to ban voting rights for non-elected committee members, saying it has been unfairly targeted by the decision, which diminishes Māori participation.

But Houkura chairman David Taipari is urging the council not to pull out of the Auckland Deal in response – a threat made by Mayor Wayne Brown, who earlier advised Wellington to “butt out of our business”.

Local Government Minister Simon Watts announced the change last month, saying it would “strengthen local democracy and accountability”.

His media release specifically confirmed the new rules would apply to Houkura members.

In a statement today, Taipari said Houkura was “extremely disappointed” by the Government’s edict.

He said the move came without proper process or meaningful consultation with Houkura or the council.

“The way this change was advanced is deeply concerning, particularly given the amendment expressly and exclusively targets Houkura, while no other entity is similarly identified.

“The deliberate targeting of Houkura cannot be viewed in isolation. It forms part of a pattern that diminishes Māori participation and influence in local government.

Independent Māori Statutory Board chairman David Taipari. Photo / Dean Purcell

However, Taipari said Houkura remained committed to working constructively with the council, mayor and central government to deliver better outcomes for Aucklanders.

“For that reason, Houkura supports Auckland Council and Mayor Wayne Brown continuing to progress the Auckland Deal.”

He said the Auckland Deal provided an important opportunity for Auckland to secure investment, infrastructure and economic development for the region’s long-term benefit.

“Houkura does not consider the removal of our voting rights should prevent Auckland from pursuing opportunities that can deliver meaningful benefits for its communities.

“Our position is pragmatic: we can disagree with the Government’s decision while continuing to work in the best interests of Auckland.”

Brown acknowledged the contribution of Houkura and its members to improving decision-making over the past 16 years.

He said the Houkura board contributed to democracy, rather than undermining it.

“I don’t know why the Government is picking a fight on this or what the problem they’re trying to solve is.”

“We also have a Regional Deal that says we work together as partners, not just find out what’s happening in an amendment paper. Sometimes partners need reminding that partnerships go both ways.

“The Government’s made its decision, and we will see what happens.”

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown advised the Government to "butt out of our business".

The Herald revealed last month that Brown had sent a terse message to Watts over claims the Government was meddling in the council’s democratic processes.

He accused Watts of “picking a fight” with the council and breaching promises made to elected members earlier this year.

He also released a letter he sent to Watts in July, in which Brown warned any such move would be completely unnecessary and “counter to the principles” of the Auckland Deal agreement.

Any move to ban voting rights for Houkura members could result in Auckland Council walking away from the Auckland Deal arrangement, Brown warned in the letter.

“This is another ill-thought-through policy that will wind up costing the ratepayers with no real benefit to Auckland,” Brown said.

Local Government Minister Simon Watts.

Brown suggested in the letter that the Government’s polling ahead of the election may be behind the move.

“My suggestion to Wellington is butt out of our business. Auckland is quite capable of making decisions that work best for us.”

In response, Watts maintained that Brown had been informed about the policy change and that the decision had been discussed at an Auckland Deal group meeting.

“The mayor’s office also received a copy of the press release and amendment yesterday, including the confirmed timing for its release. I also contacted the mayor and deputy mayor again this morning to confirm.”

Watts said the Government stood by its decision that unelected members should not have the same voting rights as elected members.

“Democracy is non-negotiable – elected representatives are accountable to their communities, and voting rights should reflect that.”

- NZ Herald