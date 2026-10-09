Inspiring the next generation of kaitiaki

A new collaborative wānanga is helping urban tamariki reconnect with ancestral knowledge through traditional play and environmental care on Te Pane o Mataaoho, otherwise known as Māngere Mountain.

Backed by the Tūpuna Maunga Authority, Te Kura Taiao ki ngā Hau Māngere – Toi Tākaro Wānanga is a joint initiative between Te Kura Taiao and Toi Tangata designed to immerse young people in tākaro, māra kai, and a deep connection with the natural environment.

Toi Tangata chief executive Darrio Hemara says te taiao has always been central to Māori ways of life, providing a place for language, traditions and knowledge to develop.

“The environment is very important to us Māori. It is where the language came from, where our traditions and ways of life developed, and where we observed the changes throughout the seasons, reading the stars,” says Hemara.

Photos / Te Kura Taiao / Toi Tangata

The immersive programme includes hīkoi whenua, mahinga māra, traditional tākaro, kori, rongoā, and hands-on activities dedicated to caring for the whenua.

Reconnecting with te taiao

Rather than learning about these concepts solely inside a classroom, tamariki experience them firsthand, building practical skills along the way.

Hemara notes that the kaupapa is particularly vital in Tāmaki Makaurau, where many tamariki grow up in urban settings despite living near significant natural spaces.

“We know that some schools throughout the country have already implemented this approach. However, for this region of Tāmaki Makaurau, we want to see more of this,” says Hemara.

“This place is different from every other part of Aotearoa. Our children grew up in an urban environment, so it’s about getting hands-on with the beautiful environment.”

Photos / Te Kura Taiao / Toi Tangata

Reviving the old ways

The wānanga also equips tamariki with practical knowledge they can share with their whānau and communities, including growing kai, playing traditional games, using rongoā, and protecting the whenua.

For Hemara, bringing the kaupapa to life marks the first step toward a broader vision for the region’s youth.

“This was once a dream. Now, it has been brought to life, but the next stage is securing the resources so this kaupapa can reach the level we envision for it,” says Hemara.

Ultimately, the goal is for tamariki to forge a lasting bond with the environment while developing a stronger sense of identity, a clear understanding of where they come from, and a lifelong commitment to caring for the world around them.