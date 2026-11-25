Turi Māori are calling for greater access to their own language, culture and marae.

Turi Māori are calling for greater access to their own language, culture and marae, saying longstanding barriers continue to prevent them from fully participating in te ao Māori.

The call sits at the heart of the inaugural Te Ao Turi Māori me Te Ao Māori National Conference, which opened in Kirikiriroa on Tuesday, bringing karanga, whaikōrero, waiata and wānanga to life through New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) as Turi Māori and hearing Māori come together to address exclusion, improve accessibility and strengthen cultural connections.

“It’s significant for Turi Māori to be involved in te ao Māori and to have that hononga. We, historically, haven’t had the opportunities,” says Rāhera Turner.

Turner (Ngāti Mahuta, Te Patupō, Waikato, Ngāti Tūwharetoa) is a kaiwhakahaere of the conference, Turi Māori advocate and Director of Turi Māori Consultancy.

As Turi Māori herself, Turner says her own experience reflects that of many others.

“I had no language and culture passed down to me,” she adds.

“I went through the deaf education system and didn’t historically provide any access into te ao Māori throughout my childhood, and that made a massive impact on me.”

She believes Turi Māori must lead conversations about their own needs and futures.

“It’s similar to the message of “nothing about us without us,” but specific to Turi Māori and our environment, working together with Turi Māori.”

From left: Jon Tai-Rakena, Dr Kathie Raiwhara, Rāhera Turner and Shannon McKenzie. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

Me mahi tahi a Ngāti Turi me Ngāi Are Taringa

Long-time Turi Māori advocate Jon Tai-Rakena was MC for the conference. He says the conference felt like partnership in action.

“It feels like the Treaty of Waitangi. It’s got the three P’s – partnership te ao Māori te ao Turi Māori working in partnership, understanding each other.”

Tai-Rakena says he wasn’t always comfortable in his Māori and Turi identity.

“Unfortunately me cousins and whanau would tease me and say Deaf and dumb, it enraged me,” he says.

“I realised that it was important to me to identify as Māori, because my Nana was my first role model, followed by my mum - they used signs and showed me [te ao Māori].”

Although Turi Māori share many experiences, he says each person’s journey is unique.

“We have our similarities in the barriers, lots of challenges. For example, marae access being non-existent, or work access, as a Deaf person expressing myself having challenges getting access.”

Tai-Rakena says misconceptions about Deaf people have contributed to exclusion.

“When you see te ao Māori, you might assume that it’s not possible for Turi Māori to fit in. I want to challenge that,” he explains.

“We’re kept out and pushed behind and told to wash dishes in the kitchen or go out and play with your cousins, but we want to be included.”

Tai-Rakena highlights Rūaumoko Marae as an example of embracing Turi Māori culture, where tikanga Māori and marae practices are carried out in te reo rotarota. He hopes to see NZSL whaikōrero become more common on hearing marae.

“We don’t want those barriers - we want those gone. We want to have interpreters; we want to see signing. We want you to bring an interpreter in so that we can be included equally, and that would be amazing.”

Ko Wairua Tapu te waiata tautoko tuatahi o te rā, i tukua i roto i te reo rotarota. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

Me kōkiri tonu i ngā take Turi

Dr Kathie Raiwhara is a Māori Education Consultant and Cultural Advisor who has worked alongside Turi Māori for many years.

She says Turi Māori face double marginalisation as both Māori and Deaf people.

“Within all of the struggles that we’ve gone through as Māori, but also marginalised further as Deaf, as Turi. And so there’s that intersectionality, that double marginalisation that has created further barriers.”

Raiwhara says change must start at the grassroots level, with iwi, hapū and marae.

“Even being able to identify that they are Turi Māori on their tribal registration forms. And then being able to have that knowledge, access, education for our marae and hapū leaders so that they can provide that access.”

Koinei te wānanga a-motu tuatahi o te hunga Turi Māori. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

Te turitanga i Aotearoa

Around 68,000 New Zealanders report difficulty hearing or being unable to hear, according to Stats NZ’s 2023 Census. While there is no definitive figure for Deaf Māori, MSD reported in 2023 that “Tāngata Turi Māori have higher rates of hearing loss than other ethnic groups.”

Both Raiwhara and Tai-Rakena say that meaningful change requires genuine partnership with Turi Māori.

“You can ask us, Turi Māori, “Hey, how can we help?” Approach Kathie Raiwhara, ask her about how we can work together as Turi Māori with te ao Māori. It’s not easy; it will take time. You have to build trust," Tai-Rakena adds.

Raiwhara says more trilingual interpreters are needed to provide access for both Turi and Hearing Māori.

“It needs to go both ways. It’s not always about our Turi Māori whanau having to fit into a hearing world, but about it going both ways.”

The conference concludes on 25 November.