The Weet-Bix TRYathlon kicks off this week, bringing together nearly 2,000 tamariki from across the country

More than 1,800 tamariki took part in this year’s Weet-Bix TRYathlon, brought to South Auckland, with kids travelling from outside the city, kura kaupapa, and kura hourua pupils among those making their way to the finish line.

The annual event is one of many that brings together children aged six to 15 to take on swimming, biking and running to earn a medal at the finish.

Te Kāpehu Whetū Whangārei Sports Coordinator, referred to as Matua Mohi, says it was an opportunity for his group of rangatahi to thrive in sport.

Matua Mohi, Te Kāpehu Whetū Whangārei Sports Coordinator.

“Getting them outside of the classroom, to be honest, [is important]; that’s my role as sports coordinator, to get these kids off their devices and out into the taiao,”.

“You can’t put a cost on health, because if they’re healthy now then they create good habits for when they go into the future”, he says.

10-year-old Olivia O’Donnel from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngā Papaonekura.

10-year-old Olivia O’Donnel from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngā Papaonekura came despite having not long recovered from a double knee surgery to compete for the first time.

“I thought that I could do it...just getting up and walking and then just making my legs heal faster”, she says.

Dame Valerie Adams and Te Kāpehu Whetū.

This year was marked as special with Dame Valerie Adams participating on the sideline as an ambassador, handing medals out to community members who she says once served her.

“This community is my community, it’s my home, it’s where I’m from, and this kaupapa that we’re running here today is so important about providing opportunities for our babies out here in South Auckland,” she says.

Reflecting on the struggles she faced before her career kickstarted, she says the event was important to offer sport that isn’t the norm within the community.

“I never had this opportunity or this when I was around growing up, so to have it here today and continue to be here hopefully for the next few years to come is really important,”.

“There’s much talent here, there’s so many Valerie Adams’ out here. It’s just about opportunities and having them give it a go.”

1,800 children participated in the South Auckland triathlon.

The Weet-Bix TRYathlon Foundation, established in 2007, also subsidises event entries to help with equipment for children to participate at the events.

Adams says she’s seeing more Māori and Pasifika this year, but there is still a lot of work to go.

“I’m seeing more of us in these spaces now; it is better, but it still needs a lot of improvement. That’s the reality of it, so we have to keep pushing that uncomfortable place; we have to keep being in those spaces to make space.”

“It’s about seeing people in your likeness within your being, being successful at that world stage, seeing that there is a possibility.”