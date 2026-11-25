When the final election results are released on Friday afternoon, chances are that all eyes will be on the Opportunity Party for the next few weeks.

Across history and in electoral systems like our own, the centre- sitting parties like Opportunity have had the power to choose who governs, often called a ‘kingmaker’.

Opportunity Party leader Qiulae Wong. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

Many times, the centre-sitting party has been New Zealand First, led by Winston Peters. New Zealand First has acted like a self-styled ‘handbrake’ on governments of both the right and left, stopping them from ticking off some of their larger reforms, for example in the Labour-led government from 2017-2020.

New Zealand First are now firmly in the right bloc (National-Act-New Zealand First camp), but Opportunity may now end up as a handbrake on some of the more extreme policies from the National-led coalition.

This means a lot of Māori voters will be watching to see if they become a handbrake on further policies such as removing Māori equity programmes in medical schools, abolishing the Māori electorates, and winding up the Waitangi Tribunal, to name a few.

The ‘specials’, the wait, and the final results

For about three weeks, we have been waiting for the ‘specials’ – these are votes where people were not on the printed electoral roll at a polling place, including those who live overseas, later enrolments, people voting outside of their electorate, and people with disabilities or health issues that meant they couldn’t go to the polls in person.

If you had to sign something along with your vote, then your vote was a special vote.

The voters in these groups are a little different to the ‘ordinary’ voters in a few key ways, including how they vote.

In past elections, these votes have tended to give the left-wing parties like Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori more seats, although the mix of votes is a bit different this time, and the political junkies have been trying to guess what they might look like.

Guesses aside, on Friday the Electoral Commission will publish the final numbers with these votes included.

Three scenarios could play out:

One, we could see National-Act-New Zealand First hold a majority of the seats, meaning they can govern between the three of them in a coalition.

In this scenario, the coalition may wish to seek out some kind of agreement to make Opportunity part of the government in some way, especially if it’s close.

Two, the National-Act-New Zealand First coalition might need the Opportunity Party’s support, or there would be a ‘hung parliament ’- meaning the coalition needs Opportunity to gain a majority, or there would need to be another election.

Or three, the special votes end up being quite left-leaning and provide the left-bloc of Labour-Greens-Te Pāti Māori plus Opportunity with enough votes that this group could form a government.

Labour Leader Chris Hipkins. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images.

In scenario one, Opportunity may be able to get some of their policies over the line, but in scenarios two and three they hold the power to determine who the government is.

What are the options for the parties?

To be able to form a government, a group of parties needs to be able to pass confidence and supply – basically, they need to be able to pass their budgets every May, and they need to be able to show the Governor General that if someone called a confidence vote in the House, the whole government wouldn’t fall apart. This means being able to ensure the majority of MPs will vote for confidence and supply.

Over the past 30 years of MMP, we have seen a few different ways of doing things. The main options here for parties are coalitions, confidence and supply agreements, or sitting on the ‘cross benches’.

(Left to right) Winston Peters, Christopher Luxon, and David Seymour. Photo: supplied.

Coalition agreements lead to there being government ministers and a greater deal of power sharing and shared policy goals and priorities. An example is the previous 2023-2026 government.

A lighter version is a confidence and supply agreement, which means a party would vote for a budget and support a government to some degree, but not have ministers within the cabinet, or be a core part of the government. Think the Māori Party when they partnered with National under John Key.

There is also the ‘cross benches’ – this could include an agreement to not vote on confidence and supply issues (abstain) so a party isn’t supporting the government, but they aren’t opposing it either. For other laws, this would mean any minority coalition would need to get another party or MPs on board to pass laws.

A party sitting on the crossbenches might delay law-making, meaning things take longer to go through, but some might find this a welcome break from the pace of change of the last government.

Policy Priorities

Opportunity have said that they will talk first to the party with the most seats. This will mean talking to National first.

If Opportunity does hold the power, they have stated what their priorities would be, through releasing five ‘bottom lines’: their key policies they would want to see in any agreement.

None of them explicitly recognise Māori or Te Tiriti o Waitangi as a main point, although they relate to the cost of living, lobbying and donations, a long-term health care plan, and protecting the climate and oceans. Many Māori voters would likely appreciate action in these areas.

Te Whare Rūnanga at Waitangi. Photos / Getty Images

In terms of the broader state of Māori rights, this is where many are watching. The right bloc parties have campaigned on various more-of-the-same policies to roll back equity measures and the role of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, such as abolishing the Māori electorates and the Waitangi Tribunal.

If Opportunity sits on the cross benches or in an agreement with the right, these are less likely to happen; their policies generally tend to centre Māori in policymaking, and they have goals to address some of the long-term constitutional issues. This includes having a ‘national constitutional conversation on these matters’.

If the final results allow for it, Opportunity may simply gel better with the left – which could lead to a four-way arrangement.

Te Pāti Māori may also opt for the crossbenches themselves, having been ousted from Parliament in 2017 after a period of working with National. They may not necessarily want to get too involved with Labour, and vice versa.

Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer & Rawiri Waititi spoke to media about their new Te Tiriti Entrenchment policy. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

The plight of other parties also provides a bit of a lesson for Opportunity. Opportunity has to be careful about agreeing with the right, as polling indicates most of their voters would prefer them to choose Labour.

After the 2017 election, Winston Peters and New Zealand First chose to go with Labour, despite the majority of their voters in polling stating they wanted a National-led government. New Zealand First did not get elected to parliament in 2020.

It’s basically a hard situation, with many moving parts and different scenarios, but I am sure that many Māori will likely be watching closely to see whether the country avoids a National Coalition 2.0 and another three years of intense political change, hīkoi, and opposition to the rollback of Māori rights.