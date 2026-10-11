Rugby legend Cheryl Waaka dies aged 56

Former Black Fern Cheryl Waaka has died following a battle with bowel cancer.

Cheryl’s whānau took to social media on Sunday to announce her death.

“It is with our deepest sadness and regret we share that upour beloved sister, friend and legend has fallen.”

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner’s death was confirmed in a post to social media by Kaikohe Rugby Football Club, where she served as club president.

She spent decades supporting rangatahi, developing women’s rugby and creating opportunities for players and communities across Te Tai Tokerau.

She played 20 Tests for the Black Ferns, winning 19, and helped New Zealand claim Rugby World Cup titles in 1998 and 2002.

Waaka scored in the 2002 final against England and later became the first woman to coach a Northland senior men’s rugby team.

Her contribution to the game continued through her work with Sport Northland and Northland Rugby, where she supported the development of women’s rugby, young players and coaches.

In 2023, Waaka was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to rugby.

But in 2025, her life changed when she was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer.

Waaka had been fit and active and said fatigue was the only warning sign she had noticed.

She later used her experience to advocate for greater awareness of bowel cancer and the importance of early detection, particularly among Māori.

RNZ's Mihingarangi Forbes and Cheryl Waaka

Speaking to RNZ’s MATA with Mihingarangi Forbes, Waaka also spoke candidly about the financial and emotional toll of cancer treatment.

Her treatment included Avastin, which was not publicly funded, prompting a community fundraising campaign that raised more than $82,000.

For someone who had spent much of her life giving to others, accepting that support was difficult.

“I’m never one to ask for help, but I’m always giving. My legacy will be that I’ve given everything that I can,” she said.

That legacy is now being felt across Te Tai Tokerau, where Waaka was not only remembered as an elite athlete, but as a leader, mentor, coach and advocate for her community.

Her tūpāpaku will remain with her whānau on Sunday night before being taken to Tāheke Marae in South Hokianga on Monday.

Details of her nehu are yet to be confirmed.

E te manu topatopa o te ao whutupaoro, moe mai rā.