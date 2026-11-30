Swimmers can be confident of taking a dip at most of Gisborne’s beaches this summer without getting sick, but the cleanliness level of the region’s rivers is mixed.

Gisborne District Council monitors popular coastal swimming locations weekly during summer, including testing for E. coli bacteria.

Beaches were suitable for swimming 90% of the time, according to its 2018/20 to 2025 State of the Environment report.

Tokomaru Bay, Waipiro Bay and Anaura Bay recorded some of the region’s best results.

Water quality was generally better in northern catchments but poorer at popular swimming destinations Rere Falls and Rere Rockslide.

Swimming was suitable 84% of the time at Karakatūwhero River (north of Te Araroa) and 73% at Wharekahika River (Hicks Bay), compared with 39% at Rere Falls and 43% at Rere Rockslide.

A permanent health warning is in place at Rere Falls.

So where are the safest places to swim?

Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (Lawa) assesses potential health risks at rivers, streams and beaches, using data from councils and Earth Sciences New Zealand.

Its long-term grades are based on five years of results and potential contamination sources, including wastewater and agricultural run-off.

Grades range from excellent to poor. An excellent grade means the estimated risk of infection is less than 0.1%, while a poor grade indicates the risk exceeds 5% at least 5% of the time.

These grades provide a longer-term picture, while summer testing helps identify whether conditions are suitable at a particular time.

Best Historic Water Quality Sites

Tokomaru Bay's historic water quality testing showed swimming was suitable 97% of the time, with all results this season indicating suitable conditions. Photo / Imogen Brophy

Tokomaru Bay’s 8km sandy beach is popular for swimming, surfing and fishing, camping and picnicking. The beach is unpatrolled.

Historic testing showed swimming was suitable 97% of the time. This season’s results indicated suitable conditions.

However, Lawa advised against swimming in the nearby Waiotu Stream lagoon at the Waiotu Rd Bridge.

A public health warning was issued in February 2025 because of a moderate to high risk of illness.

Farm and birdlife runoff could accumulate in the lagoon, which was unsuitable for swimming 29% of the time historically.

Testing from this season was unavailable.

The unpatrolled Waipiro Bay Beach also returned some of the region’s best historic water quality results, with swimming suitable 98% of the time.

North of Tokomaru Bay, about 6km from State Highway 35 along an unsealed road, the beach is popular for swimming, surfing, fishing and diving.

Summer monitoring is conducted weekly, although results for this season were not yet available.

South of Tokomaru Bay, the sandy Anaura Bay is surrounded by bush-covered hills and popular for swimming, surfing, fishing and boating. Camping, toilets and picnic facilities are nearby.

Historic testing showed swimming was unsuitable just 3% of the time, with caution advised in 2% of results.

All testing this season returned suitable conditions.

City beaches – Midway and Waikanae

Gisborne’s city beaches – Waikanae and Midway – had the lowest proportion of suitable swimming results among urban sites. Photo: LDR.

A council spokesperson said Gisborne city beaches Waikanae and Midway had the lowest proportion of suitable swimming results among urban sites.

Wastewater discharges following heavy rainfall were one contributing factor.

“Council alerts the public of these discharges with media releases and signage at our rivers and beaches.”

Both beaches returned 100% suitable swimming results in testing this season.

Midway is popular for swimming, fishing, windsurfing and dog walking. Its patrolled swimming area, toilets, playground and picnic facilities make it a summer destination.

Despite this season’s results, historic testing showed swimming was unsuitable 16% of the time, with caution advised in a further 3%.

Patrolled Waikanae Beach, about 1km away, is popular for swimming, walking and beginner surfing. Nearby cafes, camping and picnic facilities make it a community gathering place.

Historical testing showed swimming was unsuitable 21% of the time, with caution advised in 4% of results.

Tolaga Bay – end of Wharf Rd

Tokomaru Bay's historic water quality testing showed swimming was suitable 97% of the time, with all results this season indicating suitable conditions. Photo / Imogen Brophy

The beach near the historic Tolaga Bay Wharf is popular for swimming and fishing, with patrolled swimming, boat launching, camping, walking trails and picnic facilities.

Historical testing showed swimming was unsuitable 6% of the time and caution was advised in 2% of results.

All six samples taken this season returned suitable conditions, although caution was advised after heavy rain.

Wainui and other swimming spots

Popular beach Wainui had suitable swimming conditions this season, but the nearby Hamanatua Stream was suitable only 80% of the time. Photo / NZ Herald

Wainui is a popular patrolled beach for swimming, surfing and fishing.

Historical testing at the nearby surf club showed unsuitable conditions 6% of the time.

All testing this season returned suitable results.

However, a public health warning has been in place at Hamanatua Stream, at Ōkitu Bridge, since February 2025 because of the moderate to high risk of illness.

Farm runoff can accumulate in the stream’s lagoon before it flows into Wainui Beach.

Historic testing showed swimming was safe 41% of the time, with caution advised in 12% of results.

This season, conditions were suitable 80% of the time.

At the Waiapu River’s Rotokautuku Bridge near Ruatōria, swimming was suitable 68% of the time historically and unsuitable 20% of the time.

No recent results were available.

Turihaua Beach’s lagoon is flushed only during heavy rain, meaning upstream farm runoff can accumulate.

Historical testing showed swimming was suitable 48% of the time, with caution advised in 20% and unsuitable conditions recorded in 32%.

No recent results were available.

The council advised against swimming where river mouths had lagoon-like conditions or poor water quality.

The spokesperson advised people to check Lawa’s website for the latest results and alerts, and follow signage at swimming locations.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.