Te Pāti Māori list has a dame, a lady and an ex cabinet minister

Te Pāti Māori has announced its candidate list rankings for the October election, and based on current polling it may elect New Zealand’s youngest MP in 170 years.
Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, 21, is at number four on the list, just below sitting MPs Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Rawiri Waititi, and Meka Whaitiri.
Maipi-Clarke - Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Porou, Te Atiawa and Ngāi Tahu - is a published author and expert in maramataka, the Māori lunar calendar.
She is also a descendent of Hana Te Hemara, who spearheaded the Māori language petition 50 years ago.
“Hana has every chance of becoming Aotearoa’s youngest MP at the next election,” the party said in announcing its list.
If elected she would become the youngest MP in 170 years, since James Frederick Stuart-Wortley was elected in 1853 at age 20 and seven months.
“Governments change every three years but Te Pāti Māori is intergenerational,” co-leader Rawiri Waititi said in a statement.
“We are laying the blueprint for an Aotearoa hou and are putting our money where our mouth is. Hana is our succession plan. She embodies the future of this country.
“Our rangatahi are more politically engaged than any other generation,” co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said.
“It’s time we listen to them and make way for them. When we talk about an Aotearoa hou we are talking about people like Hana.
“We have put together a formidable candidate list, stacked with rangatahi who will lead us into the election. We will be running a two-tick campaign to make this happen.
“Today is the beginning of our succession plan for an Aotearoa hou,” Waititi said.
As of now Te Pāti Māori is averaging about 3 percent in the party vote according to RNZ’s polling average but it is likely to win an electorate seat.
The party is running in all seven Maori electorate seats as well as in Rotorua, currently held by National’s Todd McClay.
Meka Whaitiri won Ikaroa-Rāwhiti for Labour before defecting to Te Pāti Māori in May. The seat has been held by Labour since 2013.
All the major parties have now announced their lists for the October 14 election.
Te Pāti Māori Candidate List
1. Debbie Ngarewa-Packer
2. Rawiri Waititi
3. Meka Whaitiri
4. Hana Maipi
5. Tākuta (Doc) Ferris
6. Takutai Kemp
7. Mariameno Kapa-Kingi
8. Merepeka Raukawa-Tait
9. Eru Kapa-Kingi
10. Keanu Flavell
11. Hilda Peters
12. Arabela Boatwright
13. Pere Huriwai-Seger
14. Hoera Kereama
15. Te Ao Kapa
16. Bridget Bell
17. Te Whakapono Waikare
18. Rivah Hura
19. Conor Watene-O’Sullivan
20. Dame Rangimārie Naida Glavish
21. Lady Tureiti Moxon
22. Dedrie Hemingway
23. Nancy Tuaine
24. Teresa Butler
25. Kyla Campbell-Kamariera
26. Jacqui Harema
27. Te Waka Ruapounamu McLeod
28. John Tamihere
29. Elijah Pue
30. Rangi Mclean