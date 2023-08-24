Hundreds witness history as first wahine Māori Land Court chief judge sworn in

Chief Judge Caren Fox (centre) is flanked by Māori Land Court Judge Carrie Wainwright (left) and Chief Justice of NZ Dame Helen Winkelmann at her swearing-in ceremony in Hamilton.

After a career spanning three decades, the appointment of Judge Caren Fox to lead the Māori Land Court is a recognition of her experience, qualifications and competence in te reo and tikanga Māori and the understanding both play in the functions of the court.

Fox (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata) was sworn into the role today in front of judiciary colleagues, members of the legal profession and a large contingent of Te Tai Rāwhiti and Waiariki iwi representatives in Hamilton, officially becoming the first wahine to hold the position of Chief Judge of the court.

Among them was Supreme Court judge Tā Joe Williams, himself a former chief judge of the Land Court.

“He mea nui rawa atu kua eke te mea wahine ki tēnā taumata me te mea ko taua wahine nei, he wahine koi, toa, pukumahi, whakaiti ērā mea katoa.)

(It is of immense importance that women are being recognised at this level, in particular this person (Fox) who is highly skilled, courageous, hardworking and humble.)

Professor Tā Pou Temara said Fox’s promotion to chief judge, having served as deputy chief since 2010 comes hot on the heels of whāine holding the highest offices in the country.

High office

“E toru ngā wahine toa katoa o ēnei whenua, he wahine katoa. Ko te pirimia, ko te wahine ka noho i te kōti teitei katoa o Aotearoa me te kawana tianara. Kua hono atu i a ia (Fox) ki tērā taumata teitei.

(Three remarkable women from Aotearoa have stood out. Take last year - the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of New Zealand and the Governor-General were all women. Fox has linked herself to that respected calibre.)

Fox was first appointed as a judge to the Māori Land Court in 2000, at the time one of only two women to hold a warrant, and the first wahine Māori to do so.

“He nui ake ngā wāhine e kawe ana i ngā kaupapa teitei, i ngā tūranga teitei i tēnā i ngā mea tāne,” Tā Pou said.

(There are increasingly more wāhine occupying these important roles than tāne)

Her time on the Māori Land Court has largely been in the Waiariki and Te Tai Rāwhiti districts where she presided over cases involving whenua she has strong whakapapa links to.

An inspiration

Ngāti Awa leader, Professor Tā Hirini Moko Mead, said today’s occasion would be an inspiration for many others to follow.

“Kua huakina mai e ia. Koirā te mea nui o te rā. Na te mea kua pūare, kua wātea mo ētahi atu.”

(She has led the way. That is the most significant thing of the day. Because it has been unlocked, it is now open to others.)

Ngāti Porou chairman Tā Herewini Parata, said the tribe was brimming with pride.

“Hikaka ngā kāwai, ōna kāwai i te pūtake o te maunga o Hikurangi. Tētahi pāpāringa, tētahi pāpāringa o te awa o Waiapu oti rā Ngāti Porou nui tonu. Nā reira i tae mai ētahi o mātou ki te whakanui i tēnei rā nui whakaharahara. E kōrero nei au mō tana whanau, mō āna kāwai, mō Ngāti Porou, te ao Māori, Aotearoa, te ao whānui.”

(It’s exciting for her people from Mount Hikurangi, and both banks of the Waiapu River. Many from Ngāti Porou have come to celebrate this remarkable day. This includes our family, our Ngāti Porou kin, the Māori world, Aotearoa, and the wider world.)















