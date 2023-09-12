Miss Samoa follows in mother’s footsteps at Samoa’s 33rd Teuila Festival

The vibrant and culturally rich Teuila Festival in Samoa recently concluded its 33rd annual celebration.

The festival, a week-long extravaganza of culture, dance, and competition, brings together locals and visitors to party in the essence of Samoa.

The festival’s pinnacle is the Miss Samoa pageant, a platform that unites Miss Samoa title holders from around the world.

2023 marked a historic moment as the pageant welcomed its first deaf competitor, Miracle Afele, who became fourth runner-up.

Afele, who lives in Australia, said she was excited about participating in this prestigious event.

“While in Australia, I went to the Deaf Olympics, and I am very excited to be here. I enjoy things like travelling and sports, even though I am deaf.”

The week’s festivities took part at the Matagialalua Friendship Park in Apia where a choral exhibition, contemporary dance competitions, and tattooing and carving demonstrations were among the activities.

The pageant had its own venue at the Tuanaimato Sports Complex, which hosted hundreds of spectators.

It attracted viewers in the thousands from all over the world tuning in to watch the outfits, personalities, and talents of the competitors on the runway.

Moemoana Schwenke, from New South Wales, Australia, was crowned the winner, capturing the hearts of the nation with a speech on climate change on the night.

“Although we contribute the least to climate change, we’re affected the most.

I believe the opportunity to engage our youth to be more aware of climate change is through art, dance, and storytelling” Schwenke said.

Tourism in Sāmoa contributes over 25% of its country’s economy, with the Teuila Festival being one of the tourists’ main drawcards.

Miss Samoa New Zealand Cherish Manaia was among the 10 contestants, performing a heartfelt dance story of travelling from New Zealand to Samoa on an aeroplane.

The newly crowned Miss Samoa will represent Samoa for the next year, with a requirement for her to live on the tropical island, continuing a tradition that began in 1991.

Last year’s winner, Haylani Kuruppu, shared words of advice for the new pageant queen, emphasising the role’s significance as a means of serving the community.

“This role is a role of service and puts you in a rare opportunity to impact many people whom you can’t reach just as Haylani but can now as Haylani, the Miss Samoa. Be ready to serve, as Christ once said, ‘The greatest amongst you shall serve others,’” She said.

Schwenke’s journey continues as she prepares to represent Samoa in the Miss Pacific Islands competition, scheduled to be held in Nauru in 2024.

It’s a path she follows in her mother’s footsteps, Maryjane McKibbin-Schwenke, who held the Miss Pacific Islands title in 1997.

New Zealanders may also recognize McKibbin-Schwenke as ‘Princess’ from the hit comedy film, Sione’s Wedding.