Rawiri Waititi takes time out from election campaign to be with his mum

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi has taken time out from the 2023 election campaign to spend time with his mum who is in hospital.

Kiri Tamihere-Waititi yesterday posted on Facebook that Waititi’s mother is unwell and has been in hospital since last week.

“As a whanau, we have collectively decided to pull Rawiri from all political engagements for the rest of the week, possibly heading into next week,” she wrote.

“Whānau first is core value for us, over and above politics or political agendas. We also believe wholeheartedly that leadership begins at home.

“As such, the decision to cancel all engagements has been an easy one. This could be the last week Rawiri gets to spend with his Māmā and we wouldn’t trade that for anything, let alone an election.

“If we aren’t walking the talk on our values at home with those closest to us, then we can’t possibly do the same for those we serve.”

Tamihere-Waititi admitted the timing was what it is but “we are asking for patience and understanding at this time and would hope that everyone would do the same if in our position”.

“We appreciate the karakia, whakaaro nui and support that has been flooding through the last week.

“We are eternally grateful for the movement, for Rawiri’s Parliament and campaign team in the Waiariki who are continuing with the mahi because this movement is bigger than any one person.

“We are doing our best to keep our spirits up for each other and for Nana.

“Right now, Rawiri is in tuakana mode being the pou for his Pāpā, his siblings and all the mokopuna.

“Nāreira, kia manawanui mai e te iwi.”