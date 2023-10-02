First tenants of Motueka papakāinga to move in this month

Tamu Mausii (Te Atiawa, Ngāti Rarua, Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Koata, Samoan) is one of the first whānau tenants at Te Āwhina Marae papakāinga. (Samantha Gee / RNZ)

A papakāinga development at Te Āwhina Marae in Motueka is set to welcome whānau tenants into the first of its 20 homes.

The $15 million project is the largest of its kind in Te Tauihu o te Waka-a-Māui (the top of the South Island) and is part of a larger $28m marae redevelopment that will include a trades and technology hub and a new wharekai and wharenui.

The papakāinga has received funding from Te Puni Kōkiri, Wakatū Incorporation, Whakarewa Trust and Rātā Foundation.

Te Āwhina Marae redevelopment team chair Miriana Stephens (Ngāti Rarua, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui) was raised at the marae among the wider community and said she was pleased a new generation of tamariki would also have that experience.

“Fundamentally it is around reconnecting people with each other, the whenua, and the marae.

“It is building our relationships, we’re stronger together - some of our entities have 500-year intergenerational visions and plans, we have to be ready to think about our future.”

The first four papakāinga homes at Te Āwhina Marae in Motueka have been completed, with whānau moving in at the end of October. Another eight homes are due to be ready by Christmas. (Samantha Gee / RNZ)

She said access to quality, affordable housing was a challenge for many in Motueka; a recent search of TradeMe showed only five houses for rent in the small town.

“The Kiwi dream is a quarter acre section, but for some of us that isn’t a reality.”

The new development is high-density and will see whānau living together communally and sharing facilities in low-cost rentals.

Stephens said all facets of the build were considered, in a bid to be better kaitiaki - custodians of the land.

The homes have been built on screw piles to have a lighter impact on the land and so the homes can be easily relocated if necessary. The land is owned by the Wakatū Incorporation and has been made available on a long-term lease.

Te Āwhina Marae redevelopment team chair Miriana Stephens (Ngāti Rarua, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui) says all facets of the papakāinga build were considered, in a bid to be better kaitiaki - custodians of the land. (Samantha Gee / RNZ)

The tenants have been chosen using criteria that included whakapapa to the land, service, and manakitanga and they will be responsible for setting the tikanga for how they want to live together.

One of those tenants is Tamu Mausii (Te Atiawa, Ngāti Rarua, Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Koata, Samoan) and his whānau.

Mausii is a whānau ora navigator at the marae, he works closely with families in the community and also teaches kapa haka and coaches waka ama.

“I never had the privilege to grow up on my own marae due to living elsewhere, so I think it’s an honour and a privilege not only to live on my own marae, but to teach my children and other rangatahi yet to come.”

Mausii said some young Māori were unsure about tikanga and kawa, and growing up on the marae would give them clarity around cultural practices and principles.

Hundreds gathered for the blessing of the papakāinga at Te Āwhina Marae in Motueka. (Supplied / Melissa Banks)

He said papakāinga reinforced Te Whare Tapa Whā, a well-being model focused on the balance between spiritual, mental, physical and social well-being, along with connection to the whenua.

Mausii said he was also looking forward to seeing the paepae (orators podium) at the marae grow from two people, to a full house, while his kids were nervous about what it would mean to be doing the dishes at the wharekai.

The first four homes have been completed, with whānau moving in at the end of October, and another eight are due to be ready by Christmas.