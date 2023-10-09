All eyes again on Waiariki as election day looms for key Māori seat

The two previous elections saw Waiariki as one of the most talked about electorates, and this year looks to be no different.

In 2017, Waiariki captured headlines after voters sensationally dumped popular four-term MP and then Māori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell, opting instead for Labour’s Tamati Coffey. After three terms supporting National-led governments, Flavell’s removal also saw Te Pāti Māori fail to return to Parliament.

Three years later, however, Waiariki again stole the show as former Labour candidate Rawiri Waititi triumphed over Coffey to enter the House, taking with him Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and a re-focused Te Pāti Māori, pledging to be “unapologetically Māori” and promising to be the “pebble in the shoe” of government.

Waititi will feature in the sixth Whakatau 2023 going head to head with new Labour candidate, Toni Boynton discussing the issues facing the geographically diverse electorate that includes the urban centres of Tauranga and Rotorua, large towns such as Whakatāne and Taupō, service towns Kawerau, Te Puke and Ōpōtiki and large, mainly isolated, rural areas including Eastern Bay of Plenty (Te Kaha, Ōmaio, Whangaparaoa, Te Teko) Te Urewera (Ruatoki, Waimana, Ruatahuna, Waikaremoana, Tuai).

Boynton, a first-term Whakatāne District Councillor in the Māori ward of Kapu te rangi, is no stranger to politics. She has served as a community board member in Taneātua and Māori community groups. She was also heavily involved in gathering 11,000 signatures petitioning Parliament calling for the establishment of Māori wards on councils.

Unpredictable in the past

Boynton was confirmed as the party’s candidate following Coffey’s announcement that he would retire at the next election. However, postponed his retirement to contest the general East Coast seat following the retirement of Kiritapu Allan.

The seat has proven unpredictable in the past, with both Coffey and subsequently Waititi having trailed their predecessors in previous Whakaata Māori polls ahead of the electorates. Coffey then surprised many by beating Flavell by more than 1000 votes. A Whakaata Māori-Curia Market Research poll revealed Coffey was 12 points ahead of Waititi but on the night lost by a slim margin of 800.

The two leading contenders in the three-horse race, with Vision NZ’s Charles Hunia also on the ballot, will join Tina Wickliffe live on Whakaata Māori, Māori+ and teaonews.co.nz.

It’s a seat that will swing to the best tune. Can Te Pāti Māori hold the dance floor, or will Labour be promoted from the chorus line?



