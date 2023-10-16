Manu World champions to be crowned this summer

Prepare for a water spectacle like no other, as the Manu World Championships hits New Zealand this summer!

The Z Manu World Championships will be a grand celebration of a beloved Kiwi pastime - the manu or (dive) bomb, perfected by enthusiasts at wharves, pools and secret spots throughout the country.

No one manus like Kiwis and the Manu World Champs aims to prove it this summer!

Registrations from enthusiasts are invited from November 1, with qualifying rounds for the world champs to be held in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton. The final will be held in Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour on March 9, 2024, where the first-ever World Champs will be crowned.

Manu organiser Scott Rice. (Supplied)

Organiser Scott Rice founded the highly successful New Zealand Ocean Swim Series and is an expert in large recreational water events.

An elite swimmer himself, he was inspired by the sheer passion of those who “love to manu”, saying: “The Z Manu World Champs is a way to celebrate the incredible skills of participants and our collective passion for the manu. I think attendees will be surprised by the sheer athleticism demonstrated! A manu is very technical and, when executed perfectly, both elegant and exciting to watch! This is an awesome opportunity for Aotearoa to celebrate our unsung sporting heroes! It’s going to be massive. And nothing’s more massive than a massive manu,” Rice said.

With such high-level competition, the contest promises to be intense as participants vie for the title. A custom-built and patented “manu tech” judging system will be used to evaluate and score each jump ensuring a fair and precise competition.

● Qualifying rounds will take place in Pōneke Wellington, Ōtautahi Christchurch, Kirikiriroa, Hamilton or Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland from January to March 2024.

● Qualifier events will feature Pakeke/Adult, Rangatahi/Youth or Tamariki/Kids divisions, ensuring that participants of all ages can take part in the excitement.

● Jump platforms will range from 1 to 8 metres, offering participants varying levels of challenge and exhilaration.

● Judging will consider the height and volume of the splash along with sound (of impact).

The Z Manu World Champs will unite manu enthusiasts from all over the country, creating a platform to showcase their skills, style and splash as New Zealand crowns our first-ever Manu World Champion.

“We are creating an event with a feel-good factor, a fun event for the whole family and a worthy celebration of the skill involved in executing the perfect manu. It’s something for NZ to look forward to and will bring communities together to enjoy the water safely this summer,” Rice said.

Registrations for the Z World Manu Championships open November 1 with limited qualifying spots available.

-NZME