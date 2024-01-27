UN court’s order that Israel prevent Gaza genocide a ‘significant step’ - Te Pāti Māori

Today’s interim ruling by the International Court of Justice in the genocide case brought by South Africa against Israel is a “significant step” in the fight for justice for the people of Palestine, says Te Pāti Māori.

The United Nations’ top court ordered Israel to take all measures to prevent death, destruction and genocidal acts in Gaza, as well as to take immediate steps to provide humanitarian assistance to the city’s civilians. However, it stopped short of ordering a ceasefire of Israel’s military offensive that is reported to have killed more than 26,000 Palestinians.

“I have the deepest respect for South Africa for leading this case and showing the world humanity rights are our shared responsibility,” says Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“[W]e must not sit silent like the many political leaders complicit in the annihilation of Palestine.”

Ngarewa-Packer says Te Pāti Māori supports ceasefire calls and a free Palestine.

“I stand in solidarity with all calling for ceasefire, for peace, and an end to the occupation of Palestine. Free Palestine!”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the court’s ruling and pledged that Israel will continue to defend itself and adhere to international law.

It could be years before the court decides the case.