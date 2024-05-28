As the coalition budget looms, where is the health minister?

A leading Māori health professional is questioning the priorities of his sector’s minister, who hasn’t issued a single media release in over a month.

Dr Shane Reti’s coalition government is to unveil its budget for the coming year this Thursday, but as other ministers issue a flurry of pre-budget announcements, Reti is noticeably absent from said flurry.

Speaking to Te Ao Māori News, former Te Aka Whai Ora chief medical officer Dr Rawiri Jansen said he was still waiting to see the coalition government’s strategic plan for improving health outcomes in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Firstly, Te Aka Whai Ora [the Māori Health Authority] has been disestablished but the government claims to still be in charge of its administration.

“They claim there are no problems but the important thing is we need to know where the strategic plan is, so we can know where we are headed.”

He also questioned where funding would come from, “to support Māori health services to ensure their work for the community and family is appropriate”.

Minister stays mum

The annual New Zealand Health survey, collated by the Ministry of Health, showed an increase in unmet need for professional mental health support, and more than one-in-three Māori and Pacific children lived in households where food ran out in the year ending July 2023.

Just how these issues, among numerous issues within the health sector and its associated outcomes for New Zealanders, will be addressed is unclear.

But what Reti has promised is that iwi-Māori partnership boards will get a stronger voice in community health decisions, a policy Jansen agreed with.

“Their decision to establish iwi-Māori partnership boards is good but this cannot happen without funding.”

“There is a lot of talk but where is the funding to support these new Māori boards?”

Te Ao Māori News asked Reti’s office whether he should have issued a pre-budget announcement, whether he intends to issue one in the time left, and what message his silence thus far sends.

His office replied: “The minister is continuing to work hard on this government’s health priorities. These will be communicated in Budget 2024.”



