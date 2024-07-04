Top schoolboy rugby Super 8 duel live on Māori Active

Hamilton Boys’ High School 1st XV haka in last year's match against Tauranga Boys’ College. Photo / File

Schoolboy rugby’s top of the table duel for Super 8 supremacy will be played out between hosts Hamilton Boys’ High School and visitors Tauranga Boys’ College in Hamilton this afternoon, with Whakaata Māori live-streaming the game on Māori Active on YouTube.

Both 1st XV teams are unbeaten, with four wins apiece.

Defending Super 8 champions Hamilton Boys come into the game off a one-point, 25-24, home victory over Napier Boys High School last week, while Tauranga Boys were runaway winners over hosts Palmerston North Boys High School, 42-24.

Highlights of last week’s Hamilton Boys’ High v Napier Boys’ High game.

Hamilton Boys won last year’s game 37-19 in Tauranga. They have won the Super 8 rugby title 15 times and Tauranga Boys once.

Tauranga Boys’ College 1st XV haka in last year's match against Hamilton Boys’ High School. Photo / File

The Super 8 schools are Gisborne Boys’ High School, Hamilton Boys, Hastings Boys’ High School, Napier Boys, New Plymouth Boys’ High School, Palmerston North Boys, Rotorua Boys’ High School and Tauranga Boys.

Highlights of last week’s Palmerston North Boys High School v Tauranga Boys’ College game.

Watch Hamilton Boys’ High School versus Tauranga Boys’ College from 12.30pm today via livestream on Māori Active, the YouTube channel of Whakaata Māori.