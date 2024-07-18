Former NRL star gives back with ‘footy hacks’

Known for his work ethic in the field, Elijah Taylor is now sharing his expertise through Footy Hacks, an online reel series for young players.

“Everyone has content online,” says Taylor.

“On how to make a tackle or how to pass the ball, but nobody has content on how you react when your coach drops you from a team.”

‘Footy Hacks,’ aims to help young players, especially rangatahi, navigate the challenges of the sport. The videos provide valuable advice not just on physical skills but also on mental toughness and dealing with setbacks.

“Young kids just watch you on TV and think, ‘Oh, that will be so cool to play on TV,’ but they don’t see what goes on and all the backstabbing behind the scenes,” Taylor explains.

Elijah Taylor catches up with former teammates Manu Vatuvei and Shaun Johnson

Taylor made his NRL debut with the New Zealand Warriors in 2011, quickly establishing himself as a reliable and hardworking forward.

His Instagram has garnered a significant following on social media, with close to 20,000 followers. His content is tailored to provide practical advice for young players, especially those from rural areas such as himself.

“It was something that I went through,” Taylor shares. “Being dropped from a team or being told you are the 18th man and you’re not playing this week, or being told by a coach that the club doesn’t want you. You need to go.”

Overcoming logistical and financial barriers

Taylor also addresses the logistical and financial challenges young Māori players face in small towns. “In the small towns, it’s hard for young Māori lads because of the logistics, gas money just to get to Whangārei just for training, and to turn around and come back… And I always had to ask my mates if I could jump in with them.”

The Northland-raised 34-year-old believes that more financial support is crucial for the growth of rugby league in New Zealand.

He advocates for more competitions to give young players better opportunities, like the Māori Rugby League tournament.

“It’s a great competition and it’s respected too. A lot of scouts go there. Māori players are so talented, so talented! We just don’t have the pathways that lead to a professional environment,” says Taylor.

“But in rugby union, the pathways are so much better. There’s a lot more money that goes into grassroots with the IRB, but it’s just not the same with rugby league.”

Currently residing in England, Taylor’s impact on the next generation of rugby league players is still strongly felt in New Zealand and around the world. His dedication to mentoring young athletes through ‘Footy Hacks’ ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire and guide future stars of the sport.