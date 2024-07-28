Best Māori dart players and world stars to contest NZ Masters

Several of the best Māori darts players are set to contest the New Zealand Darts Masters alongside some of the world’s stars in Hamilton on August 16-17.

New Zealand number one Haupai Puha (Ngāti Porou) heads up an eight-member Oceanic team, including Ben Robb (Te Whakatōhea, Te Whānau ā Apanui) and Jonny Tata (Ngati Maniapoto, Te Āti Awa), while Australian number one Damon Heta will compete as a Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) representative after breaking into the world’s top ten this year.

Ben Robb. Photo / File

Newly crowned World Matchplay Champion Luke Humphries headlines the tournament, alongside fellow English 17-year-old teenage sensation Luke Littler, while reigning champion Rob Cross, also from England, returns to defend his title.

World number one Humphries will make his World Series of Darts debut at the Globox Arena event in Claudelands.

Welsh professional Gerwyn Price – a New Zealand Darts Masters winner in 2022 – is one of five world champions in action, including world number two Michael Smith (a 2023 world champion) and European Champion Peter Wright (a 2020 and 2022 world champion).

Jonny Tata (right), with two-time world champion Peter Wright. Photo / File

Belgian professional and UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh will make his third consecutive appearance in Hamilton.

Puha leads the Oceanic team, with his World Cup partner Robb and Australian Simon Whitlock also set to star.

Watch Haupai Puha and Ben Robb in action at the 2024 World Cup. Source / X

Former NZ Darts Masters quarter-finalists Kayden Milne and Tata - who scored a shock win over then world number two Wright in last year’s event - will also compete, joined by fellow Kiwis Mark Cleaver and World Series debutant Daniel Snookes.

Australia’s Jeremy Fagg completes the 16-player field, after finishing top of the Dartplayers Australia Order of Merit to confirm his qualification.

PDC Representatives Luke Humphries (England) Michael Smith (England) Gerwyn Price (Wales) Rob Cross (England) Peter Wright (Scotland) Luke Littler (England) Dimitri Van den Bergh (Belgium) Damon Heta (Australia).

Oceanic Representatives Haupai Puha (New Zealand) Simon Whitlock (Australia) Mark Cleaver (New Zealand) Kayden Milne (New Zealand) Ben Robb (New Zealand) Jonny Tata (New Zealand) Daniel Snookes (New Zealand) Jeremy Fagg (Australia).











