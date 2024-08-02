All Black TJ Perenara to leave Aotearoa to play for Japan

All Blacks and Hurricanes halfback, TJ Perenara, has today announced that he will be heading offshore to play in Japan at the end of 2024. Photo: Hurricanes

All Blacks and Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara has today revealed that, at the end of the year, he will be playing in Japan.

He’s signed a three-year contract with the Black Rams Tokyo for Japan’s League One competition.

Perenara (Ngāti Rangitihi, Te Arawa) said he was excited about his new journey playing with the Black Rams.

“It’s a new chapter for my family and me, after an incredible 12 years with the Hurricanes.”



“I’m incredibly grateful for the journey I’ve had with the Hurricanes. Each experience has shaped me, and the unwavering support from our fans has made it even more special. Thank you for being behind me every step of the way,” he said in a statement.

Perenara started his Super Rugby career in 2012, has played 163 games and has become the most-capped Hurricane of all time.

He was part of the winning team two years in a row with the All Blacks in 2015 Rugby World Cup and the Hurricanes in 2016 for the Super Rugby title.

Hurricanes head voach Clark Laidlaw is sad to see Perenara go but acknowledged the legacy he leaves behind.

“I’m not sure there’s enough we could say about TJ. An amazing rugby player, an amazing man, a true legend of the Hurricanes club. I remember way back, watching him play for the Hurricanes schools when he was 17. It’s incredible to see where he is now, having won a championship with the club, the top try-scorer and the most capped Hurricane in history.”



“For us, he’s set the standard on and off the field for preparation and how competitive you need to be to win. He’s been a major driving force of this team. We’ll miss him but we genuinely wish him, Greer and the family all the best in Japan.”



Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee, said he was going to really miss the halfback.

“He’s been such a key part of our team and has given so much to the Hurricanes over his 12 years with us. We want to thank TJ for everything he’s done for the team and for our fans. We wish him, Greer and the kids all the best as they start their new adventure in Japan.”



