Two more gang members arrested for Wairoa brawl, more expected

Police have arrested two more gang members, following the public brawl in Wairoa last Saturday afternoon, bringing the total to 10.

Acting Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Darren Paki said he was pleased with the progress of the investigation.

“More police activity is planned, and we anticipate more arrests.

“We would like to make it clear that this behaviour will not be tolerated in our community, and locals deserve to be able to go about their business without fear of gang members causing harm to the wider community.”

At about 3pm on July 27, police received a call to an altercation between teenagers that became increasingly violent after adults, including members and associates of the Mongrel Mob, became involved.

Four people went to hospital after the altercation in which two were stabbed and another two were hit by a vehicle.

Police earlier this week said Wairoa was expected to see a larger police presence due to the fight, which will continue over the weekend.

Paki is asking people with any further information that could assist the enquiries into Saturday’s altercation to please contact police and reference file number 240727/7731.