Kāpiti Coast District Council reaffirms decision to establish Māori ward

This article first appeared on RNZ.

Kāpiti Coast District Council has reaffirmed its decision to establish a Māori ward.

Kāpiti Coast District mayor Janet Holborow said reaffirming the decision to establish a Māori ward on Tuesday supported the position of the council’s mana whenua partners, and would ensure Māori had greater access to decision-making at a local level.

“It also supports the position of Local Government New Zealand who have stated that reversing councils’ ability to decide on Māori wards without polls is an overreach by central government and unfairly singles out Māori voters,” she said.

The council was able to make the decision to establish a Māori ward without a poll in November due to an amendment to the Local Electoral Act in 2021. The council then began a representation review to determine how the new Māori ward would be incorporated into the council structure for the next local government elections.

The review provided an opportunity to assess the number of councillors, community board members, and types of wards and their boundaries.

The process began with early engagement between March 4 and April 2 to ask the community its thoughts on how it would like to be represented.

The council received 285 submissions, with the majority indicating the current arrangements worked well and supported including the new Māori ward with minimal changes to the current council structure.

On April 4, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown announced the Local Government (Electoral Legislation and Māori Wards and Constituencies) Amendment Bill, which became legislation on July 30.

The bill reinstated a requirement for councils to hold a poll at the 2025 local government elections for any Māori wards established without a poll.

While the Māori ward will be in place for 2025, the poll will determine its future for the 2028 and 2031 local government elections.

“We’re disappointed in the government’s position, and don’t believe a poll gives Māori voters an opportunity to decide their own representation,” Holborow said.

“It’s about ensuring communities of interest have an opportunity to vote for who will represent them best, remembering that all councillors swear to execute and perform their duties in the best interest of the entire Kāpiti Coast District.”

The bill also required councils to reaffirm or reverse (rescind) their decision to establish a Māori ward.

The Kāpiti Coast District Council will continue with the current representation review to determine representation arrangements, including establishing the new Māori ward, for the 2025 local government elections.

“In coming to this decision, we’ve listened to all of the feedback, and respected the views of everyone in the community, but particularly those most affected,” Holborow said.

Consultation on Kāpiti Coast District Council’s proposed structure for the 2025 elections will begin on August 8.

