Whakaata Māori cuts: Potaka under fire from Te Pāti Māori and the Greens

Staffing and content cuts announced today at Whakaata Māori have sparked sharp criticism from Te Pāti Māori and the Green Party, saying the coalition government was to blame.

In a statement this afternoon, Te Pāti Māori singled out Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka, saying his decision was a “colossal failure”.

Tākuta Ferris, the party’s broadcasting spokesperson, said “a senior Māori minister has turned his back on te reo Māori. Any move that reduces the prominence, visibility and audibility of Te Reo Māori is an attack on future generations. This is his failure, for our people and for our kids.”

Ferris’ sentiments were echoed by the Greens’ Hūhana Lyndon, accusing the government of “allowing Whakaata Māori to collapse to a shell of its former self.”

“When the government is spending $2.9 billion on tax cuts for landlords, it can surely afford to adequately fund a broadcaster, which plays such a critical national role.”

Both parties also pointed out that Whakaata Māori has not received a significant increase in operational funding since 2008, despite rising costs.

‘Breach of te Tiriti’

Ferris said the lack of support had persisted across multiple governments while Lyndon called for immediate action to rectify the situation.

Ferris further criticised the impact on the only television channel fluent in te reo Māori, viewing it as a breach of Article 2 of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, which protects taonga, including te reo Māori.

“The language of a people is the pupuri (the binding) of their being,” he said, emphasising the cultural significance of the broadcaster.

In a statement, Tama Potaka again laid the blame at the feet of the previous Labour government.

“The previous government only provided time-limited funding for Whakaata Māori, and they now have to resize their operations to avoid the fiscal cliff the previous government created for them.”

"As in any industry with limited resources, it is important that industry leaders focus on what’s working well, look for cohesion and efficiency in the sector, and adapt/innovate. Operational change decisions are led by the organisation’s leadership."

Review in progress

In July, Paul Goldsmith has announced a thorough review of media legislation is in progress, with NZ On Air also asked to look at its role in bolstering local news and current affairs.

“Many of the laws shaping our media environment are outdated and are holding back innovation. While a complete overhaul will take time, we’re beginning by lifting outdated restrictions on advertising for Sundays and public holidays,” Goldsmith said in July.

The change in tune came in response to a suite of media closures, including TVNZ’s Sunday, Fair Go, 1 News at Midday, 1 News Tonight, and cuts to Re: News, as well as the full closure of Newshub.