10 million litres of water storage installed across Far North homes

Puna Wai Ora and Tupu Plumbing have installed their 400th water tank in Te Hiku. Photo: Supplied.

An iwi-led solution has seen more than 10 million litres of water storage installed across Te Hiku o te Ika (Far North) homes after being commissioned by Puna Wai Ora for the Te Hiku Drought Relief Programme.

The programme has been running for three years, with the 400th water tank installed in late August.

It was started to address the water scarcity across drought-prone areas in Te Hiku and to ensure whānau had access to a safe and sustainable water supply.

Programme lead Mihi Harris said the installation of water tanks was to combat the effects of climate change and drought in the region.

“This project is a powerful and unique way to build significant infrastructure in communities where there is very little.

“We’re building resilience one household at a time in a changing climate where there is both too much and not enough water at the same time.”

According to Te Rūnanga Nui o Te Aupōuri chief executive Tipene Kapa Kingi, feedback from the community had been overwhelmingly positive.

He said the kaupapa addressed the infrastructure deficit disproportionately affecting whānau in Te Hiku.

“I am deeply grateful for this achievement and stand proud by the evidence of the social impact, resiliency, and well-being that Puna Wai Ora has enabled.

“It is a tangible example of our commitment to supporting our whānau and ensuring they have access to fresh water they need to thrive.

“We know this is only a drop in the ocean with regards to the entire infrastructure deficit. However, by demonstrating what is possible when our collective iwi and whānau are trusted to get the job done, we learn and get the mahi done for the betterment of our people.”

The recent programme didn’t only see residents of the Far North benefit but also saw 12 tauira learn a trade as Puna Wai Ora had created the Tupu Plumbing initiative to install potable water storage systems.

Tupu Plumbing is an ‘Earn-as-you-Learn’ pathway programme to a trade apprenticeship, which will host a total of 12 students over two years, helping provide employment and development pathways for unemployed and school leavers in Te Hiku.

The goal for Puna Wai Ora now is to have 600 water tanks installed by the end of 2024 and to also continue efforts to build vital infrastructure.

Puna Wai Ora and Tupu Plumbing are delivered by Te Aupōuri Iwi Development Trust and supported by Te Hiku Iwi Development Trust, Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Takoto and Te Rūnanga Nui o Te Aupōuri.