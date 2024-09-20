2000 tickets for Te Matatini 2025 sold within the first hour

Over 2000 tickets for Te Matatini ki Te Kāhui Maunga 2025 have been sold within the first hour of them going on sale.

That’s is according to Te Matatini chairperson, Tā Herewini (Selwyn) Parata, who was watching the live count on a laptop.

In 2023. more than 70,000 tickets were sold for the weeklong competition held in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Tickets went on sale on Friday morning with people wishing to attend being able to buy it v iaticketspace.

Five-day general admission passes start at $154.90.

For more information on ticket prices, and the new payment plan read How to get your tickets for Te Matatini ki Te Kāhui Maunga.

Earlier on Friday at the official launch for Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga 2025 in New Plymouth, the national kapa haka competition’s judges were announced.

Turuhira Hare will be the head judge, who will determine the overall winner of the competition.

To find out more on the judges and disciplines in next year’s competition, read the full list here.