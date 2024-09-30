Man charged with murder after suspicious death at Mt Eden prison

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder over a suspicious death at the Mt Eden jail on Friday.

The inmate who died was 39-year-old Andrew Chan Chui from Ōtāhuhu.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin confirmed the 23-year-old was another inmate at the facility and is due to appear in court on Thursday.

“He is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court on Thursday, appearing via audio visual link.

“We are in ongoing contact with Mr Chan Chui’s family, and as part of this we are ensuring that they have support in place.”

He said a post-mortem examination and formal identification were carried out over the weekend.

Chan Chui was found dead in his cell with numerous injuries at about 10am on Friday..