Napier man missing for nearly three months

29-year old Temuera Wakefield has been missing since late July. Photo; NZ Police.

Twenty-nine-year-old Temuera Wakefield has been missing since late July from his Napier home.

Hawke’s Bay Police are appealing to the public to try to help find the man who said he was returning in “three weeks”.

Wakefield is said to be 180cm tall, with an afro and a thin build. Police believe it is possible that he is still in the Napier area.

His whānau and Police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information about Wakefield’s whereabouts is asked to update police online or call 105, referencing the number 240901/1924.



