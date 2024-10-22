Te Pūnuiotoka live: Ngāi Tahu welcomes iwi for third hui ā-motu

Iwi from across the motu have started arriving at Tuahiwi Marae in Waitaha Canterbury for the third national unity hui.

The first hui ā-motu was launched by the late Kiingi Tuheitia in January, in response to perceived anti-Māori policies enacted by the National-led coalition government.

The second, dubbed Hui Taumata, was held in Heretaunga Hastings immediately following the announcement of the coalition government’s first budget.

This hui, dubbed Te Pūnuiotoka, is the first to be held in Te Waipounamu, the South Island, and is a direct answer to Kiingi Tuheitia’s call in January: “Ngāi Tahu, we must come to you."

The tragic passing of the seventh Māori monarch in late August meant he never got to see “the four winds speak”, but in his place today is Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, the eighth Māori monarch and Kiingi Tuheitia’s youngest child.

It is one of her first major public engagements since taking over as head of the Kiingitanga.

Numerous kaikōrero are scheduled to speak, including representatives from the Canadian First Nations, the Tulo Centre for Indigenous Economics, independent and influential commentators from here in Niu Tīreni, as well as the Ngāi Tahu Research Centre.

A central focus of the hui will be Indigenous economics and tribal institution-building.

The event is to be hosted at Tuahiwi Marae between Rangiora and Kaiapoi, north of Ōtautahi Christchurch, the home of Ngāi Tūāhuriri.

