Far North fluoridation expansion on horizon as non-compliance continues

More than 30,000 Far North residents could eventually be drinking fluoridated water at a cost of more than $6 million, as the Government looks to expand its public health mandate.

Residents drinking council-supplied water in Kerikeri (6,700 people), Kaitāia (5,400 people), Kaikohe (4,200 people), Paihia (4,000 people), Kawakawa/Moerewa (3,500 people), Omapere (900 people), Ōkaihau (800 people) and Rawene (600 people) could be affected.

Far North District Council (FNDC) has already been ordered to fluoridate Kerikeri and Kaitāia drinking water, among 14 councils told to do so for 19 water treatment plants in 2022.

But the rest of FNDC’s water treatment plants are in the pipeline too, part of already-notified directives to FNDC among 27 councils told to do so for 92 water treatment plants in a second tranche later the same year.

Implementation of community water fluoridation

Six of the 27 councils were also in the first tranche, but like FNDC have new water treatment plants added.

Director General of Health Audrey Sonerson is now considering already-notified second tranche of fluoridation directives water services sector reform and local government service delivery pressures.

The potential expansion comes as FNDC continues not to comply with the June 2022 directive from then Director-General of Health Dr Diana Sarfati to fluoridate its Kerikeri and Kaitāia drinking water, affecting 12,000 people – which had a June 30 2024 deadline.

The council is risking a fine of up to $200,000 per plant and $10,000 for each day it fails to comply.

The Ministry of Health is paying the two towns’ initial $2.8 million fluoridation infrastructure build costs.

But ratepayers will have to stump up for their annual $239,000 maintenance and ongoing operational costs - $129,000 for Kaitāia and $110,000 for Kerikeri.

Mayor Moko Tepania has this month written to current Director-General of Health Audrey Sonerson seeking to extend her predecessor’s initial June 30 2024 deadline for the two plants to June 30 2026.

Tepania said in his first unsuccessful April 2024 deadline extension request letter the $6 million cost of introducing fluoridation to the district presented a significant financial challenge for the Far North, categorised as an area of high economic deprivation.

Council fluoridation concerns included cost implications, potential health risks and the need for comprehensive community consultation.

He said it was important to engage with the community to ensure a transparent and inclusive decision-making process, as had been recommended by other councils.

Sarfati, in turning down this initial request, directed the council to work closely with the Ministry of Health’s Public Health Agency to put together a plan to comply with the legal requirement to fluoridate.

Compliance dates would be reconsidered once a plan was agreed upon, the council says.

The council’s latest decision to request an extension was made in a closed-door council meeting earlier this month. It followed a workshop looking into the financial and legal implications of complying or otherwise with the directive.

The April 2025 meeting came hard on the heels of a High Court hearing and Whangārei District Council finally capitulating and fluoridating on March 28, after major pressure from the Director General of Health because it staunchly refused to add the chemical to the council’s drinking water since November, in the wake of the same 14-council directive.

The Ministry of Health is funding the construction of standalone fluoridation rooms for Kerikeri and Kaitāia water treatment plants, built to a design it has approved. A 5kg canister sodium fluoride dosing system will be used. Tender documents have also been drawn up.

FNDC said it would no longer be non-compliant if the fluoridation direction extension request was approved.

It was seeking the compliance date extension to June 2026 now that the preliminary design had been finalised.

Te Tai Tokerau oral health data from the former Northland District Health Board for children aged 0-12 in its area showed that overall, 58% had experienced tooth decay at age five.

Māori and Pacific children had significantly worse outcomes.

NZ health survey results from 2017-2020 for FNDC showed 58.6% of adults (15 plus) had an abscess, infection or gum disease and one or more teeth removed in their lifetime due to tooth decay. Of adults (15+), 11.8 per cent had one or more teeth removed in the preceding 12 months due to decay, an abscess, infection or gum disease.