Affordable homes planned for Rotorua, while emergency housing support winds down

Rotorua is going to see 189 new affordable homes within the next few years, with the combined efforts of the Government, iwi, and community organisations.

The initiative comes as the Government pushes ahead with plans to end the long-term use of emergency housing motels in Rotorua by year’s end.

39 of the homes are expected to be ready in 12 months by Ōwhata Kōhanga Rākau.

Ōwhata 2B & 7 Ahuwhenua Trust chair, Jason Rogers, was excited for the news as the trust had been “oversubscribed” as there were 100 people on the waiting list.

“These affordable rentals on iwi whenua, and iwi housing projects we’ve actually bought a lot of our whanau in, who were in those same situations, so living in cars, living in tents, so these housing initiatives are pretty critical to help provide better housing supply in that affordable rental end of town. Really, really critical, and this is part of the solution.

“There’s a whole key reasons for how we have been able to deliver and get to this position. A part of it is the government funding, so the whai kāinga, whai oranga grant funding was critical, but you’ve also got to have control of the land. The land is the most critical component, and the leadership who have the willingness to produce good housing outcomes for the people.”

The remaining 150 homes are expected to be completed by mid-2027, delivered through a new community-led approach involving Rotorua Lakes Council, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, and Community Housing Providers

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell, Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka, Rotorua MP Todd Mclay and Te Arawa kaumātua Kennedy Kennedy. Photo: Macie Kuki and Heeni Brown from Aukaha.

Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka was at the Ōwhata 2B & 7 Ahuwhenua Trust development last week to announce the Government’s plans to make it easier for papakāinga developments, signalling a new law change is coming.

“I tēnei wā, kei ia te rohe, ia te rohe tō rātou ake whakaritenga mō te whakatupu papakāinga me tō mātou mōhio, he uaua mō ētehi whānau Māori, hapori Māori, ki te whakariterite mai he kāinga hou. Nō reira, ko tā mātou i tēnei wā, ko te whakamāunu hoki. Ākuanei, ka whakamāunuhia tētehi ture hou, ka whai ia te kaunihera i tērā ture hou, kia ngāwari hoki te whakatupu kāinga hou.

“Mā konā, nā te ngākau me te nohotahi a te kāwanatanga, me ngā rangatira o ia te iwi me Ngāti Whakaue nei, ki te whaiwhai i tētehi kaupapa, ki te whakaōrite i te noho a te Māori ki ōna ake whare, kia kore e noho kāinga kore ki ngā mōtera, hōtera,” tāna i kī ai.

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell. Photo: Macie Kuki and Heeni Brown from Aukaha.

Rotorua Mayor, Tania Tapsell, spoke on the importance of whānau having a good home.

“Ko te mea nui, he whare tino pai, not only for the whānau, but te wairua, te oranga o te hauora hoki. Me te mea, he tata ki ngā kura hoki me ngā kōhanga me te Fresh Choice hoki.

“We will continue to help those people who are homeless in our community, that is something we have done for a long time, and I do want to acknowledge the many social services that have been helping these people in the time of need as well. We are very lucky here in Rotorua that so many people care.”