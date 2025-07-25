Reggae legend George ‘Fiji’ Veikoso, who called Aotearoa home, dies aged 55

Tributes are pouring in from across the Pacific following the death of George ‘Fiji’ Veikoso, a pioneering figure in island reggae and a beloved voice of the diaspora. He was 55.

Born in Suva, Fiji, and raised in Hawaii, Veikoso became a household name across the Pacific in the 1990s with hits like Sweet Darlin’, Lia, and Let Me Be the One. His signature sound, a blend of reggae, R&B, and island soul helped shape the soundtrack of a generation and earned him a string of accolades, including multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and recognition at the Pacific Music Awards in New Zealand.

Forever in our hearts 😭❤️ Love you Fij thank you for everything King 🕊️ Posted by Sons Of Zion on Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Known simply as “Fiji” to fans, Veikoso was widely celebrated for his smooth, soulful vocals and for mentoring young artists from across the Pacific.

A social media post announcing his death described him as “more than an artist, but a movement”.

“A waymaker, a storyteller, a pillar of island music. His voice carried the weight of our stories, our culture, and our emotions, and his impact stretched far beyond the islands.

“Fiji inspired artists across the world. He opened doors and set a standard for what it meant to be timeless, soulful, and real,” the tribute read.

In a 2021 interview with Te Ao Māori News, Veikoso, who was performing at One Love spoke about his deep ties to Aotearoa, where he regularly toured to sold-out stadiums.

“I feel a strong connection between Aotearoa and Hawai’i. I love it. I always try and keep,” he said, reflecting on his connection to Māori and Pacific communities here.

A passionate advocate for indigenous language revitalisation, Fiji often performed in multiple Pacific languages, including te reo Māori.

“I try to sing in every language and empower our indigenous people, our whānau, to be strong and stand strong in who you are.”

Veikoso was still active in music and performance in recent years, continuing to collaborate with artists across the Pacific and the US. He was due to appear at several events later this year.

Information about his funeral has not been publicly shared at this stage.