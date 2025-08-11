Wurundjeri Elder Aunty Joy takes aim at Storm executive after Welcome to Country apology

This article was first published by NITV

Senior Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Elder Aunty Joy Murphy Wandin has criticised Melbourne Storm after they issued an apology for cancelling her pre-game Welcome to Country earlier this year.

Aunty Joy was ready for the stage when The Storm scrapped her planned ceremony at their ANZAC Day match in Melbourne earlier this year.

She, along with dancers Djirri Djirri and Māori cultural group Ngā Matai Pūrua Kapa Haka, had all arrived at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium and rehearsed.

On Monday, Melbourne Storm apologised for the cancellation, saying they had apologised to “individuals, groups and communities involved” and were in “ongoing communications with members of the Wurundjeri community”.

“The club has extended that apology to First Nations and Māori and Pasifika communities impacted,” read a statement.

Despite the club saying they’ve been in negotiations with community, Aunty Joy said she has not been able to reach a resolution with the club’s board, citing its links to Advance Australia, which organised a vigorous No campaign during the Voice referendum.

Aunty Joy's Welcome to Country was scrapped by Melbourne Storm just moments before it was set to happen. Credit: Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

In 2023, The Age revealed that Melbourne Storm Board Member and part-owner, Brett Ralph, had donated $75,000 to Advance Australia via his company JMR Management Consultancy Services.

Board members cannot support organisations that create harm to our people

“We value our long association with Storm and would like this to continue but ... we cannot support an organisation that has associations with any group that incites racial vilification and division,” Aunty Joy said.

“I carry a deep responsibility to community and will not compromise my integrity as a proud Aboriginal woman and community Elder,” said Aunty Joy.

“We are willing to continue to work with Melbourne Storm to address the deep community concerns but cannot endorse any official functions or cultural work until measures are put in place to ensure cultural respect and safety for all.”

Aunty Joy said she’d become aware the situation was not only distressing to the community but to some within the club.

“Board members cannot support organisations that create harm to our people,” she said.

“Racism is dangerous. It is up to all leaders to act decisively and publicly to denounce racial harm and protect standards of safety.”

Djirri Djirri dancer and Wurundjeri woman Ky-ya Nicholson-Ward said the group terminated its relationship with the club after the “disrespect shown towards Aunty Joy” and the “racism and cultural unsafety [they] have witnessed at the board level”.

“We as a community feel very disrespected by the actions of Melbourne Storm’s board, as a Welcome to Country ceremony is a tradition of unity and goodwill which has been completely disregarded.

“This shows their tokenistic approach and lack of understanding to this symbol of unity,” she said.

Indigenous Round intentions

Melbourne Storm announced their intention to perform an Acknowledgement of Country for the Indigenous Round last Thursday evening.

Djirri Djirri dancers are standing with Aunty Joy in calling out Melbourne Storm. Credit: Tamati Smith/Getty Image

“Indigenous Round presents the opportunity to not only honour the contribution of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players who have worn the purple jersey, but also the club’s commitment to creating an environment that respects and celebrates First Nations cultures — not just during Indigenous Round, but throughout the year.”

Despite her concerns about the club, Aunty Joy said she would be in attendance, showing support for the game and for the players.

“This is about the board, not the game,” she said.

“This is about setting a standard not just for Melbourne Storm but across all sporting codes. I will always stand strong beside community and as a leader take responsibility to care for those who hurt badly.”

Members of Te Hononga o Ngā Iwi, Te Ara Hononga, and Ngā Mātai Pūrua, who represent the growing Māori community living on Kulin lands, say it is a generous decision.

“Aunty Joy [is] choosing to support the players and fans despite how she was treated. We commend this act of strength, leadership, and cultural commitment,” representatives Jeremy Nikora of Te Hononga o Nga Iwi and Tyson Tuala from Nga Matai Purua said.

“In line with her example and our responsibility as guests on Kulin lands, we will also attend in support and in protection of Aunty Joy.”

“As Māori community group representatives, we believe it is our responsibility to always stand in solidarity with those of this land, especially when cultural ceremony is dismissed and when the integrity of an Elder is called into question.

“We will continue to do so until we are assured that genuine, lasting change is being made at the executive level of the Melbourne Storm, to the satisfaction of Aunty Joy, Ky-ya, and their community.”

By Rachael Knowles of NITV