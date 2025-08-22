Auckland to host 4,000 for WIPCE 2025

Auckland will host WIPCE 2025 - the World Indigenous Peoples’ Conference on Education - at the Aotea Centre in central Tāmaki Makaurau, and it is expected to be the biggest one yet.

An estimated 4,000 people will attend, with Indigenous educators, leaders, and communities from around the world coming together to inspire future generations through education.

“It gives a space for native peoples to come together, to talk to each other, to share in our successes and our challenges,” says Dr Noe Noe Wong-Wilson.

Coming Back to Aotearoa

WIPCE was first held in Aotearoa in 1990 at Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia, before returning in 2005 with a hui in Hamilton. Now, more than two decades later, it comes back once more - this time to central Auckland.

The 2025 conference will feature keynote speakers, workshops, cultural performances, and sessions on language revitalisation, climate action, and Indigenous health. It is a space to share ideas, build connections, and advance Indigenous-led solutions for the future.

Photo Supplied: WIPCE Website

Speaking to Te Ao Māori News, Māori academic Ella Henry says, “When we get together, we give each other the kaha.”

First WIPCE Conference

The first WIPCE was held in 1987 in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. It was born out of a shared vision among Indigenous educators to create a global platform for discussing the challenges and successes of Indigenous education.

This historic gathering laid the foundation for what has become a powerful international movement, uniting Indigenous communities through shared goals of self-determination, cultural survival, and educational transformation.

“We give each other the kaha, the mana, and the wairua to survive whatever’s going on politically,” Henry says.

Four-Day Conference

Photo Supplied: WIPCE Website

The four-day conference at the Aotea Centre will feature an immersive programme, including:

Breakout sessions for in-depth learning and discussion

Thought-provoking panel discussions with Indigenous leaders

World-renowned speakers who will spark ideas and action

A vibrant festival and marketplace open to the public, showcasing Indigenous innovation through stalls, performances, and activations

Cultural performances celebrating Indigenous artistry and storytelling

Immersive cultural excursions to experience the richness of Aotearoa

Keynote Speakers

The line-up of keynote speakers brings together a formidable group of Indigenous thought leaders across multiple fields:

Distinguished Professor Linda Tuhiwai Smith - education systems and decolonising research methodologies

- education systems and decolonising research methodologies Eru Kapa-Kingi - youth, Indigenous rights, and constitutional understanding

- youth, Indigenous rights, and constitutional understanding Ani Mikaere - decolonisation, law, and politics

- decolonisation, law, and politics Dr Teina Rongo - environmental leadership and climate resilience

- environmental leadership and climate resilience Assoc. Professor Jeffrey Ansloos - Indigenous health, suicide prevention, and social policy

Rangatahi Focused

WIPCE 2025 has a strong focus on rangatahi, recognising them as the next generation of Indigenous leaders, educators, and changemakers.

The conference includes spaces and sessions specifically designed to uplift rangatahi voices, foster leadership, and encourage active participation in shaping the future of Indigenous education.

“Kei roto tonu i ngā hapori iti, kei roto i ngā hapū, kei roto i ngā whānau, e mahi kē nei i ngā mahi oranga, hanga ao hou, Aotearoa hou,” says Kapa-Kingi.