Ōtara Flea Market secures five-year licence with longer hours and new conditions

As a beloved South Auckland landmark, the Ōtara Flea Market is known for being rich in Pacific culture and vibrancy, offering food, music, crafts, and art.

The future of the market looks bright after the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board approved a new five-year commercial licence during its monthly business meeting on Tuesday.

The licence allows Ōtara Markets Limited Partnership to run the Saturday market at 1R Newbury Street, Ōtara, from 5am until 2pm, two hours longer than before. The area will also expand by one row of car parks, allowing for more stallholders.

Key conditions of the licence include strict monitoring and reporting on social returns. The operator is expected to promote access for local performing arts groups, ensuring that the market area can also serve as a stage for cultural performances and community expression.

Board members also supported a new clause related to corporate social responsibility, which clearly states that the operator is expected to support and enable Māori and Pasifika businesses whenever possible and to align with Auckland Council’s zero-waste vision. This includes implementing strategies to reduce carbon emissions in the market’s operations and providing regular updates on progress.

While there is no direct financial impact on the local board, members recognise that the expansion could positively influence rent when the licensed area is reviewed in the future. They have also requested periodic updates on the annual revenue generated for the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board.

Board members described the new licence as a major step towards ensuring the market continues to deliver both economic and cultural value. The market, first established in the 1970s, is one of Auckland’s longest-running open-air community spaces and remains a key hub for Pacific and Māori enterprises. It continues to attract locals and visitors with its multicultural food offerings, fresh produce, and its role as a cultural hub for music and arts.

The five-year licence paves the way for stallholders and visitors to enjoy longer hours, more stalls, and a renewed focus on social and environmental initiatives.

