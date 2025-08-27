Māori singers hit all the right notes on The Voice Australia

Ellaphon Tauariki (Ngāti Haua, Ngāti Kurī, Ngāti Whātua) and Callan Melaugh (Ngāpuhi) have more in common than their whakapapa Māori. Both earned rare four-chair turns in the blind auditions of The Voice Australia, impressing judges and audiences alike.

Upon reflection, Callan says it was overwhelming.

“I te wā i huri te tūru tuatahi i rerehua ngā pūrerehua ki roto i taku puku. It was so amazing, such an amazing feeling,”

Ellaphon Tauariki on The Voice Australia. Photo: supplied

Ellaphon, who goes by ‘Ella’ is a youth worker at Zeal in West Auckland. He says he hoped his performance would inspire rangatahi. When all four judges turned their chairs, he described the moment as “wicked.”

“I was so overwhelmed in that moment.”

Standing just offstage were his wife and baby. He said he performed with them in mind, hoping his daughter might one day follow in his footsteps.

“I really wanted her to reflect on this moment when she gets older and hope that there’s a full circle moment and a bit of proudness from my daughter, but, like, ‘my dad did something pretty cool with his life.’”

For Callan, who is based in Te Whanganui a Tara, singing is personal. As a young Māori and takatāpui, representation, he says, is everything.

“For me, performing kind of heals a lot of the mamae that I walk around [with] offstage and all that I hold. But at the same time, it allows me to carry on walking, continue to be harikoa, continue to be tau.”

Both understand the weight of the shoes they’re filling and are confident in the task, acknowledging the Māori artists who came before them on The Voice Australia.

Their success adds to a growing list of Māori artists who have made a name on The Voice Australia.

Jaedyn Randell (Waikato), Jaydin Shingleton (Ngāi Tahu), and Letitia Butler (Ngāpuhi) all made it to the top eight in the 2024 iteration of the competition.

Randell, also known for her work in the Māori Disney adaptations of Moana and Frozen, reached the grand finale, finishing second.

The final blind auditions will be streamed this Sunday. Once complete, both contestants will take their shot in the battle rounds.