Teen charged with murder of 15-year-old Kaea Karauria

A teenager has been charged with murder following an investigation into the death of 15-year-old Kaea Karauria.

Police say that they arrested and charged the youth for the fatal stabbing of Kaea in Napier on 11 May.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange says the investigation into the matter will continue and Police cannot rule out further charges.

“What happened to Kaea was devastating, and Police will remain focused on establishing the exact circumstances on what has occurred.

“Kaea deserves justice, and while nothing will undo this terrible act, we hope this arrest can bring a small amount of closure to his family and loved ones.

Detective Inspector de Lange also acknowledged the determination of the investigation team over the past four months, who have worked “tirelessly to reach this result.” Police also thanked members of the public who have provided information that has assisted in their investigation.

“This information has been crucial in allowing us to piece together the tragic events of that night,” says Detective Inspector de Lange.

The youth is due to appear in Napier Youth Court today, charged with murder.

A 21-year-old woman and another teen have previously been charged with wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice in relation to the matter.

Kaea, a popular and promising young rugby player, was stabbed at a party in the suburb of Onekawa and died in the early hours of Mother’s Day.

Back in August 800 people took to the streets of suburban Napier on the 17th of August in an show of solidarity and remembering Kaea.

His parents spoke with Te Ao With Moana at the time of the hīkoi from Pukemokimoki Marae through suburban streets, stopping outside the whare where Kaea died.

“It’s going to be hard, but we don’t want this shadow to take away the memories we have of that place where I grew up, where I first met Ren.” said Kym.