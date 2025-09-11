South Wairarapa Māori ward error a ‘serious failure’

A proofing and printing error caused the omission of South Wairarapa’s Māori ward candidate profiles from voting documents. Photo: Piers Fuller

A publishing error has resulted in missing candidate profiles in voting documents for South Wairarapa’s first Māori ward election.

Although apologies have been made to candidates Andrea Rutene and Whitu Karauna, they have labelled it a “serious failure of democratic process”.

The error was confirmed on Wednesday by external electoral officer Warwick Lampp who has apologised to the two Te Karu o Te Ika a Māui Māori Ward candidates .

The candidate names were correctly included on the voting papers, however their candidate profiles were missing from the booklet, Lampp said.

“Unfortunately, the error occurred in the proofing and printing process,” he said.

“The buck stops with me, I take complete responsibility for the error and apologise to the candidates and Māori Ward voters for any confusion.”

The same error was mirrored in Whanganui where five Māori ward candidate profiles were also missing from the official voting packs.

Lampp said the 460 Māori ward electors in South Wairarapa would be sent an individual letter this week with the candidate profiles included.

The profiles and videos for the candidates were also available on the council’s website, www.swdc.govt.nz.

Rutene said she was “deeply disappointed” in the error and said the omission breached Article 3 of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, which guaranteed Māori equal rights and participation.

She said it was also “a serious failure of democratic process”.

“While voters on the Māori roll will receive candidate information separately, the rest of the voting public will not see or read our statements,” she said.

“This creates an inequitable and fragmented voting experience, especially when the community is simultaneously being asked to vote in a referendum on whether to retain the Māori ward.

“This exclusion undermines the visibility and legitimacy of Māori representation in local government.”

Karauna said he agreed with Rutene and said it was unsurprising “considering the political environment we are in and the steps this government has gone to deny Māori of our rights as has been done since the colonisers invaded our whenua”.

Voting opened on Tuesday and voter packs are in the process of being delivered to letterboxes.

Voting closes at 12 noon on Saturday, October 11, 2025 with the progress results being announced later that day.

Karauna and Rutene’s candidate statements are below:

Whitu Karauna

My principal place of residence is in the Te Karu o Te Ika a Maui Māori Ward area.

Kia ora koutou,

I am standing for Te Karu o te Ika Māori Ward to support South Wairarapa District Council in upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi and ensuring the rights of Māori are respected. I’m committed to helping whānau navigate local government with clear, accessible communication.

I’m married to Leanne, who affiliates to Ngāti Hinewaka, Ngāti Rongomaiaia, and Ngāti Hikawera. We have three tamariki and ten mokopuna. Although our children were raised in Mangakino, Waikato, due to historical events affecting Wairarapa Moana and Pouakani relocation, our whānau are committed to reconnecting with their ancestral whenua.

I bring governance experience through five terms on the Mangakino–Pouakani Representative Committee (Taupō District Council), School Boards of Trustees, and as a former Chair of Pouakani Marae during its rebuild (2007–2012). I currently represent Hau Ariki Marae on the South Wairarapa District Council Māori Standing Committee.

Andrea Rutene

My principal place of residence is not in the Te Karu o Te Ika a Maui Māori Ward area.

Ka Mua, Ka Muri – Looking back to move forward. This principle guides who I am and how I serve. As a mother, grandmother and proud mokopuna of Iraia Te Whaiti and Kaihau Aporo, my roots are grounded in the whenua of South Wairarapa. These whakapapa ties shape my values, decisions, and aspirations for our people.

For the past five years, I have served on the Māori Standing Committee, including three years as Chair. In this role, I have championed whānau voices, advocated for Māori priorities, and worked to embed tikanga Māori into local decision-making.

Drawing on the wisdom of our tūpuna to meet today’s challenges is central to my leadership. It’s enabled me to foster partnerships, influence policy, and deliver initiatives with lasting impact. We have come too far not to go further. I remain committed to advancing solutions that uphold rangatiratanga and strengthen iwi partnerships for future generations.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air