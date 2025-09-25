Aboriginal Honour Wall in Australia defaced with white supremacist graffiti and Nazi symbols

Narrandera local Geoffrey Johnson discovered the graffiti, which defaced a memorial to notable Wiradjuri people like his veteran grandfather. Photo: supplied via NITV.

This article was first published on NITV.

A Wiradjuri memorial site in Narrandera has been defaced with racist slogans and Nazi insignia.

The Wiradjuri Honour Wall in Marie Bashir Park, Narrandera, Australia, is a monument to the area’s Narrungdera Clan and notable Wiradjuri people.

Narrandera local Geoffrey Johnson discovered the graffiti while walking with his family on Sunday.

“I was walking through the park to take my partner and my little boy to lunch,” the Wiradjuri man told NITV.

“On the wall ... there was a ‘white power’ message and also a swastika beside it.

“Something like this showing its ugly head is pretty surprising ... we’re in 2025, we don’t want to be putting up with this sort of rubbish that goes on.”

The wall honours people who lived at the Warangesda Aboriginal Mission, community members who achieved in sports and other fields, as well as war veterans, including members of Mr Johnson’s own family.

“My great-grandfather Thomas Lyons served in the in the First World War, and my grandfather Thomas Edward Lyons and his brother, Uncle Billy, they served in the 2nd/13th battalion, the Rats of Tobruk.

“So it’s a memorial wall that honors them [and] represents our people from this area and some of the feats that they’ve had.”

Mr Johnson said the incident is not reflective of Narrandera as a whole, speculating that the park’s location next to the A39 Newell Highway could mean the graffiti was done by a visitor.

A video he posted to social media documenting the graffiti had received a significant community response.

“I think it’s a the mindset of only a few, but with the community as a whole, they’ve really condemned it and showed support online,” he said.

“So that’s a good sign, that positive out of is that the communities got behind and said, ‘There’s no room for this in this town.’”

Mr Johnson said a local Wiradjuri man cleaned the memorial.

The incident comes in the wake of the increased visibility of racist, far right demonstrations throughout the country.

Last month, the March for Australia rallies saw crowds descend on capital cities in protest against immigration; the events were attended by far right figures and nationalists.

The Melbourne event was followed by a neo-Nazi attack on a sacred burial site, Camp Sovereignty.

“With that movement was that was down in Melbourne, and showed its head in Sydney, with the nationalists, it’s thrown the wrong ideas out to people and they’re confused or whatever,” said Mr Johnson.

“But it’s just not called for.”

Murrumbidgee Police District confirmed to NITV that police in Narrendera are investigating the incident.

The display of Nazi symbols such as the swastika is illegal in New South Wales, with legislation passed earlier this year by the Minns state government strengthening existing laws.

The legislation stipulates that graffiti displaying the swastika constitutes a ‘public act’, and is punishable by an $11,000 fine and up to two years in prison.

By Dan Butler of NITV.