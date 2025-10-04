Former Māori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell backs Toitū Te Tiriti split

Former Party Māori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell told RNZ drawing a clear line between the movement and the party was the "right move". Photo: RNZ / Rebekah Parsons-King

A former Māori Party leader is backing a move by Toitū Te Tiriti to distance itself from Te Pāti Māori.

The movement has cut ties with the party, after kaikōrero Eru Kapa-Kingi accused the party leadership of being “dictatorial”, and criticised the party for failing to hold its annual general meeting and national council hui, despite constitutional requirements.

Te Pāti Māori has disputed the claims, saying no formal complaints have been lodged and promised a “reset” next week.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rāwiri Waititi declined an interview with RNZ, but told Radio Waatea the party had addressed the accusations through media statements.

“We’re open to having any open dialogue with the people that may be disgruntled. We’ve just got to continue the mahi," he said.

“It’s a split and it doesn’t mean to say that there’s not compatibility or alignment with kaupapa. It simply means, and highlighted by some of [Kapa-Kingi’s] statements, that there’s a role to be played by a protest movement and there’s a role to be played by a parliamentary movement,” he said.

“We’re at a crucial time now where our people are really suffering at the hands of the economy, government policy, the general direction of the country and many people - not just Māori in fact - are hurt by those sorts of issues... they’re wanting a parliamentary lead to deal with some of those issues in Parliament.”

Flavell said Te Pāti Māori was well placed to carry that out.

“They’re in a good position, a wonderful position that I would have enjoyed as an MP back in my day, because you’ve got six people and the resources and the whole unit in Parliament to be able to really make a difference.

“Politics is a funny thing, it can take you out and it can keep you there. I’m hoping that some of these issues will be able to be dealt with in a good way that allows the Māori Party to present itself again as a viable opportunity for our people.”

The stakes are high for the opposition - with current polls showing Labour reliant on Te Pāti Māori’s numbers to form a government following the election next year.

Speaking to media on Thursday, Chris Hipkins made his strongest criticism of Te Pāti Māori yet, saying they were “quite a long way away” from playing a role in any future government and needed to “sort themselves out”.

Labour’s Willie Jackson, however, told RNZ all parties have “internal issues” from time to time.

“You have a number of mainstream commentators say, ‘oh, that’s why Labour can’t do a deal with Te Pāti Māori’ and I’m sort of thinking, well, why?

“I don’t think them having an internal problem should prevent us at all from a future relationship with it.... in many ways, this has got nothing to do with us,” he said.

Jackson said the bigger concern was reprimanding MP Tākuta Ferris, who put up a controversial social media post criticising Labour for having non-Māori volunteers campaign on the Tāmaki Makaurau by-election.

Te Ururoa Flavell said relationships with other parties were important.

“A lot of this hangs on relationships, relationships internally, as well as relationships to the other parties, because even Chris Hipkins at the moment is saying, well, he might be struggling to convince his Labour caucus to work with the Māori Party.

“In the end, if you want power, you work with anybody, as we can see. But the hope will be that it can be sorted out because there’s too much at stake for things to be hanging,” he said.

The party’s newest MP, Oriini Kaipara, is due to make her maiden speech to Parliament.

In a short statement to RNZ, party president John Tamihere said the party remained focused on her welcome and honouring Tāmaki Makaurau - and nothing would distract them.

