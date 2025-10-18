Local Elections 2025: Final results confirm majority of councils reject Māori wards

It’s official, most councils across the country that held referendums on Māori wards in this year’s elections have voted no.

With all the special votes counted, 24 out of 42 councils decided to dismantle the wards for the 2028 and 2031 local elections.

In total, 26 councils have now chosen to scrap Māori wards, after Kaipara and Upper Hutt voted to remove theirs ahead of the 2025 local elections.

Tauranga City Council is the only local government that has yet to decide on its fate, whether or not its residents will have to do a special vote before the 2028 local elections.

Councils keeping Māori Wards

Far North District Council

Greater Wellington Regional Council

Gisborne District Council

Hamilton City Council

Horizons Regional Council

Hutt City Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council

Kawerau District Council

Masteron District Council

Nelson City Council

Palmerston North City Council

Porirua City Council

Rotorua District Council

Ruapehu District Council

South Wairarapa District Council

Whakatāne District Council

Whanganui District Council

Wellington City Council

Councils removing Māori Wards

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council

Hauraki District Council

Hastings District Council

Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Horowhenua District Council

Malborough District Council

Manawatū District Council

Matamata-Piako District Council

Napier City Council

New Plymouth District Council

Northland Regional Council

Ōtorohanga District Council

Rangitikei District Council

South Taranaki District Council

Stratford District Council

Taranaki Regional Council

Tararua District Council

Tasman District Council

Taupō District Council

Thames-Coromandel District Council

Waikato District Council

Waipā District Council

Whangārei District Council

Western Bay of Plenty District Council

The binding poll came after the coalition government amended the Local Government Act to reintroduce the poll after Labour in 2021 scrapped it.