Local Elections 2025: Final results confirm majority of councils reject Māori wards

It’s official, most councils across the country that held referendums on Māori wards in this year’s elections have voted no.
With all the special votes counted, 24 out of 42 councils decided to dismantle the wards for the 2028 and 2031 local elections.
In total, 26 councils have now chosen to scrap Māori wards, after Kaipara and Upper Hutt voted to remove theirs ahead of the 2025 local elections.
Tauranga City Council is the only local government that has yet to decide on its fate, whether or not its residents will have to do a special vote before the 2028 local elections.
Councils keeping Māori Wards
- Far North District Council
- Greater Wellington Regional Council
- Gisborne District Council
- Hamilton City Council
- Horizons Regional Council
- Hutt City Council
- Kāpiti Coast District Council
- Kawerau District Council
- Masteron District Council
- Nelson City Council
- Palmerston North City Council
- Porirua City Council
- Rotorua District Council
- Ruapehu District Council
- South Wairarapa District Council
- Whakatāne District Council
- Whanganui District Council
- Wellington City Council
Councils removing Māori Wards
- Central Hawke’s Bay District Council
- Hauraki District Council
- Hastings District Council
- Hawkes Bay Regional Council
- Horowhenua District Council
- Malborough District Council
- Manawatū District Council
- Matamata-Piako District Council
- Napier City Council
- New Plymouth District Council
- Northland Regional Council
- Ōtorohanga District Council
- Rangitikei District Council
- South Taranaki District Council
- Stratford District Council
- Taranaki Regional Council
- Tararua District Council
- Tasman District Council
- Taupō District Council
- Thames-Coromandel District Council
- Waikato District Council
- Waipā District Council
- Whangārei District Council
- Western Bay of Plenty District Council
The binding poll came after the coalition government amended the Local Government Act to reintroduce the poll after Labour in 2021 scrapped it.